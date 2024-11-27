The crowd for next year’s NRL-led Las Vegas extravaganza looks set to be significantly bigger than this year as ticket sales on both sides of the world continue to boom.

Four matches will be held at Allegiant Stadium on March 2 next year, including a mouthwatering Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in a Super League fixture.

England’s women will also face Australia, while there will once again be two NRL games taking place: the Raiders play against the Warriors before Penrith Panthers take on Cronulla Sharks.

Last year’s event hosted an attendance of around 40,000 – however, NRL.com has reported that ticket sales are expected to be much stronger this time around, with a crowd approaching 60,000 instead.

That would mark a significant increase in only the second year the event has taken place, underlining how it has been an overwhelming marketing and financial success in such a short space of time.

The venue has a capacity of 65,000 for NFL games and 61,000 for football matches – meaning that the stadium will be almost at capacity if the reports are correct.

Furthermore, Wigan and Warrington supporters continue to sell tickets in high numbers for their match. Earlier this month, it was believed the two clubs had sold a combined 5,000 tickets but it is understood that by the time the match rolls around in March, that figure will be significantly higher and could touch five figures.

It would underline how the NRL were correct to include the two Super League clubs in the event, potentially leaving the door ajar for more domestic games to take place in Vegas in the coming years.

Wigan star Kruise Leeming and Warrington winger Matty Ashton were in Vegas over the weekend to help promote the game, attending the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to boot.

