Wigan Warriors will be without star fullback Jai Field for Friday’s huge clash with Warrington – after he was ruled out with an injury.

The Warriors were already coming into the game with a number of key absentees. Jack Farrimond, Junior Nsemba and Nathan Lowe have all been ruled out following last week’s bruising Magic Weekend victory over St Helens at Everton.

They joined an injury list that includes other key players such as Bevan French and Liam Farrell – and now, another of Matt Peet’s standout men has been added to the list.

That man is Field, who has failed to make it for a huge clash against Sam Burgess’ Wire – who themselves are struggling badly with injuries.

The Australian star’s injury has not yet been disclosed.

More to follow…

Wigan: Josh Cartwright, Zach Eckersley, George O’Loughlin, Jake Wardle, Austin Daniel, Adam Keighran, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Kian McDermott, Lukas Mason, Oliver Partington, Kaide Ellis; Bench: Luke Thompson, Paddy Mago, Taylor Kerr, Shea O’Connor; 18th Man: Sam Eseh

Warrington: Lachlan Webster, Albert Hopoate, Josh Smith, Toby King, Matty Ashton, Ewan Irwin, Leon Hayes, Luke Thomas, Danny Walker, Liam Byrne, James Bentley, James Harrison, Ben Currie; Bench: Toafofoa Sipley, Max Wood, Ben Hartill, Kelepi Tanginoa; 18th Man: Adam Holroyd