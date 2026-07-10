Bradford Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty spoke to Love Rugby League following his side’s first away win of the season against Huddersfield Giants.

Here’s everything he had to say.

Finally winning on the road

“It’s been a while, hasn’t it? It’s took a long time. It’s took too long, if I’m to be honest, but I’m just really happy for the group.

“We had a really tough week, a really difficult week. Probably the toughest I’ve had since I’ve been on the job, because of how we performed against Leeds at Magic. So it’s probably been our biggest challenge as a group, so I’m really happy with how we responded.”

Why the week was so tough?

“We had our big day Wednesday, so we don’t always train the day before the game, I don’t always believe in it, so you get a little bit more back on minus two. So we’ve gone pretty big with a lot of contacts, which upset a couple of them, but we’ve needed to send a bit of a mentality message of what it looks like this week to win the game. I knew it wouldn’t look pretty tonight, but we just had to find a way to win, and we found a way to win.”

Thoughts on the performance

“I don’t think we played great. I don’t think we played great. I thought it was a low-quality Super League game. But we’ve come away, I’m not overly happy with how we played. We scored 30 points and showed some incredible resilience, especially down to 12. So it’s only a sign that we are getting better. We had a dip last week, but overall we’ve worked pretty hard most of the season.“

Thoughts on the number of penalties

“The contest as a spectacle, it looked like two desperate teams trying to win a Super League game, which probably provided entertainment at times, more quality at times.

“I probably won’t say too much in regards to the officiating side. I’ve already been in trouble once, so I’ll probably say not a lot. But yeah, I’m just glad we won it.”

Pride in the willingness to deny Huddersfield with last-gasp efforts

“You can look at it two ways. We got the system wrong leading to that, which we’ll fix up, but you can’t coach that second part. I always call it with our group, in between parts of games, the parts that can’t be coached.

“We’ve got it right for most of the year and that’s what was frustrating about last week. We just didn’t look like a Bulls team. Even though when we’ve got games we’ve not won, we’ve always been effort-based.

“I brought a strapline to the club in the Scrappers, wherever we go we go and have a scrap and we have a dig. We’ve pretty much done that every game, bar at Magic, so I needed to see a response today, I needed us getting back to the Scrappers, and I thought it looked a bit like us tonight.”

Waqa Blake

“I think he showed moments of class through the year, there’s been a lot of question marks about his time at St Helens, but again, Waqa’s been first-class, we’ve got him fit, he’s had a bit of a kick up the arse, if that’s OK to say.

“And he’s responded fantastically, he’s shown that he’s a very good, elite, superb centre. He’s got himself fit, and the days that he’s not consistent, we help him, we make him accountable, and put him in a bit of a senior group in regards to you’ve got to be good every week and you’ve got to drive standards, and he’s been fantastic at that.”

Looking up the table

“To still have this conversation at this point when we’re round 19 next week, to be in and around them conversations, it’s probably a huge respect to the team, what we’ve put together and what we’ve done in such a short space of time. Some can look at it as we’ve got a really tough run coming in, Weeke, Leeds, OKR, it’s what it’s all about, this is Super League, if you want to be elite at this level and win games, they’re the games you’ve got to get excited about, you’ve got to believe you can win them, you’ve got to be ready, prepared, if you don’t believe and you don’t train and prep to beat them, you’ll never beat them, so we’ll always believe we can beat them, hey, we might not get it right, but we’ll prep to win.”