Jim Lenihan believes there is ‘unconscious bias’ towards his Huddersfield Giants side after airing his frustrations after their defeat to Bradford Bulls.

The Giants, who are rock bottom of Super League, suffered their eleventh consecutive defeat as they went down to the Bulls in what was their first win on the road since returning to the top flight.

But Lenihan was left exasperated by the nature of the game, feeling his side were on the wrong side of the officiating in what was a game with a particularly high penalty count.

“If it wasn’t for bad luck, we’d have no luck at all,” Lenihan told Love Rugby League.

“It just feels like the first half, I’m sure Wrenchy’s try is a try where he runs on the inside shoulder of a defender. It doesn’t matter how hard he runs into the inside shoulder of a defender, it’s a try every day of the week. Everyone knows it other than the people referring the game today.

“We can’t get a luck. At the moment, if we’re doing anything half well, it gets undone. If we’re trying too hard, it undoes us.

“Right now at the moment, we’re a side who we just have to win a game and a half or nearly two games to try and get it to a situation where we win. They pretty much lie all over us the first half when we are all over them physically. We’re still coming into the half six points down, they finally get someone sent off and then the start of the second half, the first 10 minutes goes for nearly 20 minutes.

“It’s stop, start. They slow the game right down. We’re trying to speed it up. The second half, we contribute to it ourselves but now we’re forced to overplay and now we’re playing in our heads that we’ve got to try and force this along and it should never have been that. We should have come off that first half far more in front and at the moment, it just feels like, like I said, we’re just copping a lot of tough calls and we should be in a position where we are actually a side that’s going well.”

Asked about the Giants’ disallowed try, Lenihan added: “It’s a try every day of the week. Like I said, it’s like an unconscious bias. We’re not supposed to be scoring tries here. Huddersfield shouldn’t be going well. Oh no, it shouldn’t be there. Pull it back.”

Lenihan was also unimpressed with a decision to penalise his side when they forced a drop out from a loose Bradford pass, only for the referee to give the Bulls a penalty for their efforts to force the repeat set.

“Even the one under the post where we landed on him aggressively and he goes in the end goal, we get penalised. For what? What are we getting penalised for?

“And fair play to Bradford. Like they’re well within their rights to play the game, but the game’s got a referee out there to adjudicate it and keep it fair. And fair play to them. They were physically spent nearly after the first half.

“I thought we did a really good job against them. They kept hanging on. They kept delaying the game, slowing the game up, which was good. Fair play. But the referee finally catches up in the last 10 minutes of the first half. But again, the damage has been done.

“Another example, we roll them 80 metres. They’re not onside at any of the tackles for that set. Hand the ball over, play one, we get penalised for a yardage penalty. Like if that’s not unconscious bias, I don’t know what it is. We cannot catch a break at Huddersfield because we’re not supposed to win. And we will keep trying.

“I feel sorry for them. They’re trying their hearts out there. Yeah, we might be a little bit undermanned. We’re taking wrong options at times too. 100%. We are doing a lot. And it’s not just the calls that we’re receiving or they’re receiving. It’s the no calls that are happening. That’s frustrating.

“And that second half nearly goes for 80 minutes. I don’t know how long it goes for. But that was the longest 40 minutes in the world.”