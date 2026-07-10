Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet declared Friday night’s win over Warrington as ‘better than a final’ – before revealing the remarkable story behind Josh Cartwright’s late call-up to the team.

The Warriors defied a monumental injury list that saw them face the Wolves without a dozen first-team regulars – a list which included Jai Field, who withdrew on the morning of the game with a back problem.

But they came through those issues with a spirited victory that saw academy products score four of their five tries, which included Cartwright, who scored his first Wigan try in the first half of the game.

And Peet could not hide his delight post-match.

“Better than a final”

Speaking immediately after the game, Peet insisted he was ‘so proud’ of his injury-hit side and said the feeling of victory given the circumstances trumped the feeling of winning a trophy.

“Better than a final,” he said.

“I’m so proud. We made it tough at times, Warrington made it very tough at times and we did some things that made the game exciting, but tough kids and tough rugby league players are hard to beat and I’m very happy to coach them.

“They’re tough kids. They never know when they’re beaten and they just want to win for this club and their families. It’s very easy to coach lads who bring that motivation and drive. The way they’ve brought up, with the community game around here.. I get the easy bit.”

Cartwright call-up revealed

It emerged post-match that Cartwright was only informed he would be playing on the morning of the game after Field was unable to make the match due to a minor back issue that should not keep him out for too long.

He was having breakfast with his family when he got the call from Peet, who admitted it was a wonderful story before praising Cartwright’s resilience.

He said: “What a performance and it’s a credit to him the whole time he’s been at the club. A bit of a late comer, a bit of a late developer but whether he’s in training or had an opportunity he’s done himself proud. We’re very lucky to have him.”

When asked if he was looking at catching Leeds at the summit, Peet said: “I’ve got my eyes on my team. Not the league table, not even the results.. the attitude, what we stand for, everything else will take care of itself.”