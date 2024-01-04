Widnes Vikings 2024 squad numbers: Eight new signings receive their jerseys as club confirm captains

Widnes Vikings have announced their squad numbers for the 2024 Championship campaign, with eight new signings receiving their jerseys.

Four of the new signings have been handed starting shirt numbers – Sam Brooks (10), Rhodri Lloyd (11), Danny Langtree (12) and Nick Gregson (13).

The other four new signings – Liam Kirk, Mike Butt, Lloyd Roby and Martyn Reilly – will wear numbers 15, 20, 24 and 30 respectively.

Meanwhile, talented prospect Joe Edge, has been given the number four shirt by new head coach Allan Coleman after scooping the Coaches’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in 2023.

Homegrown half-back Joe Lyons has taken the number six shirt following the departure of Danny Craven, who has joined Oldham.

Wigan Warriors academy product Callum Field has been given the number eight jersey, which was left by homegrown prop Owen Farnworth who also went to Oldham.

The Vikings have announced that long-serving full-back Jack Owens will once again captain the team in 2024 as he celebrates his testimonial period, with front-rower Field and Wales international Rhodri Lloyd being appointed vice-captains.

Widnes Vikings 2024 squad numbers

1. Jack Owens

2. Ryan Ince

3. Matt Fleming

4. Joe Edge

5. Kieran Dixon

6. Joe Lyons

7. Tom Gilmore

8. Callum Field

9. Matty Fozard

10. Sam Brooks

11. Rhodri Lloyd

12. Danny Langtree

13. Nick Gregson

14. Jordan Johnstone

15. Liam Kirk

16. Max Roberts

17. Liam Bent

18. Vikings fans

19. Sam Wilde

20. Mike Butt

21. Ollie Brookes

22. Ant Walker

23. Will Tilleke

24. Lloyd Roby

30. Martyn Reilly

Earlier this week, Widnes made the loan signing of young prop Harvey Wilson from Wigan as well as having young forwards Lucas Green and Tom Whitehead available on dual-registration from Super League neighbours Warrington, although the aforementioned trio are yet to be allocated squad numbers.

Widnes have opted to dedicate the number 18 to their supporters this season, with the club saying they want to ‘recognise the fans’ as their 18th man.

READ NEXT: Doncaster RLFC confirm 2024 squad numbers for Championship campaign after impressive recruitment drive