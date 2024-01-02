Wigan Warriors youngster makes Championship move for 2024: ‘He has got the hunger to make it in the game’

Wigan Warriors young gun Harvey Wilson has joined Championship outfit Widnes Vikings on a season-long loan deal for the upcoming campaign.

The 19-year-old recently penned his first full-time contract with the Warriors having come through the youth ranks at the DW Stadium.

Prop Wilson enjoyed eight appearances – six of which as an interchange – on dual-registration for Oldham in League 1 in 2023, scoring two tries in the process as he crossed the whitewash against Cornwall and Hunslet respectively.

He will now step up into the second tier for 2024, with Widnes recruiting him following an ACL injury to another new recruit in Martyn Reilly which will leave the former Batley Bulldogs man sidelined for the vast majority if not all of the new campaign.

Wigan Warriors youngster Harvey Wilson makes Championship move for 2024: ‘He has got the hunger to make it in the game’

Wilson’s signing was announced by Widnes via their club website this evening, with high praise for the teenager from Vikings head coach Allan Coleman, who is new to the club himself this off-season.

Coleman made the move to the DCBL Stadium from fellow Championship side Swinton Lions, who he guided to survival in the season just gone, culminating in some final day heroics away against Halifax Panthers.

On having Wilson in his Vikings pack for 2024, the boss said: “It’s great to get Harvey on loan with us, he’s a player I have been watching over the last 12 months and his progress has been excellent, being rewarded a full-time contract with Wigan.

“He will bring us lots of energy, and passion and is a player who plays well above his size. He has got the hunger to make it in the game and that is something I am keen on bringing to Widnes.”

READ NEXT: Ranked – How the bookies rate each Super League team’s chances of winning the Grand Final and reigning supreme in 2024