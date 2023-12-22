Widnes Vikings new boy sidelined for ‘several months’ following major surgery ahead of 2024 season: ‘I am gutted’

Widnes Vikings new boy Martyn Reilly will be out of action for most of the 2024 campaign having had major surgery on an ACL injury.

Reilly became new Vikings boss Allan Coleman‘s third signing when he joined from fellow Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs back in October, penning a two-year deal at the DCBL Stadium.

The utility forward had spent the last two seasons at Batley, featuring 53 times and surpassing the milestone of 100 career appearances earlier this year.

Set to turn 28 on January 5, it looks unlikely Reilly will add many more appearances to his tally in 2024, with the ‘several months’ prediction on his rehabilitation time from Widnes themselves no exaggeration.

Reilly becomes the second Vikings signing to be sidelined following on from Danny Langtree, who could miss up to six games at the beginning of the new campaign having had surgery on a shoulder injury.

In addition to Batley, forward Reilly has also donned a shirt for South Wales Scorpions, Halifax Panthers, Dewsbury Rams, Midlands Hurricanes (then Coventry Bears), Oldham and Sheffield Eagles.

Widnes provided an update on him via their club website, confirming that his surgery took place earlier this week. Reilly said: “I am gutted to start my Widnes career like this.

“It has only made me more determined to come back better and stronger to show the fans what I am capable of.”

The player also posted a message about his injury on his personal X account – @ReillyMartyn – as below.

Not the way I wanted things to start at Widnes ,

But I’m ready for the challenge and I’ll be back out there 🙌🏻

Not the way I wanted things to start at Widnes ,

But I'm ready for the challenge and I'll be back out there

Thanks for all the supportive messages

Chris Hamilton, the Vikings’ Head of Operations, meanwhile teased reinforcements as he added: “This is not what we wanted nor what Martyn wanted, but we are pleased to have had this surgery done now.

“This means his rehab starts immediately and the surgeon has said how strong the area and the bone around the injury is, which means that hopefully the period before Martyn is ready to play can be shortened.

“We will have some good news on the player front very soon which will help us replace Martyn whilst he recovers.”

