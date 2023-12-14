Championship and League 1 kits for 2024, including every club’s home and away

Drew Darbyshire
2024 Championship and League 1 kits

Here are all the Championship and League 1 jerseys that have been released so far ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Championship

Barrow Raiders

Home

Barrow Raiders 2024 home shirt

Away

Barrow Raiders 2024 away shirt

Batley Bulldogs

Home

Batley Bulldogs 2024 home shirt

Away

Batley Bulldogs 2024 away shirt

Bradford Bulls

Home

Bradford Bulls 2024 home shirt

Away: TBA

Dewsbury Rams

Home

Dewsbury Rams 2024 home shirt

Away

Dewsbury Rams 2024 away shirt

Doncaster

Home

Doncaster 2024 home shirt

Away: TBA

Featherstone Rovers

Home

Featherstone Rovers 2024 home shirt

Away

Featherstone Rovers 2024 away shirt

Halifax Panthers

Home

Halifax Panthers 2024 home shirt

Away: TBA

Sheffield Eagles

Home

Sheffield Eagles 2024 home shirt

Away

Sheffield Eagles 2024 away shirt

Swinton Lions

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Toulouse Olympique

Home

Toulouse Olympique 2024 home shirt

Away: TBA

Wakefield Trinity

Home

Wakefield Trinity 2024 home shirt

Away

Wakefield Trinity 2024 away shirt

Whitehaven

Home: TBA

Away

Whitehaven 2024 away shirt

Widnes Vikings

Home

Widnes Vikings 2024 home shirt

Away

Widnes Vikings 2024 away shirt

York Knights

Home

York Knights 2024 home shirt

Away

York Knights 2024 away shirt

League 1

Cornwall

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Hunslet

Home

Hunslet 2024 home shirt

Away

Hunslet 2024 away shirt

Keighley Cougars

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Midlands Hurricanes

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Newcastle Thunder

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

North Wales Crusaders

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Oldham

Home

Oldham 2024 home shirt

Away

Oldham 2024 away shirt

Rochdale Hornets

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Workington Town

Home

Workington Town 2024 home shirt

Away: TBA

