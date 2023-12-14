Championship and League 1 kits for 2024, including every club’s home and away

Here are all the Championship and League 1 jerseys that have been released so far ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Championship

Barrow Raiders

Home

Away

Batley Bulldogs

Home

Away

Bradford Bulls

Home

Away: TBA

Dewsbury Rams

Home

Away

Doncaster

Home

Away: TBA

Featherstone Rovers

Home

Away

Halifax Panthers

Home

Away: TBA

Sheffield Eagles

Home

Away

Swinton Lions

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Toulouse Olympique

Home

Away: TBA

Wakefield Trinity

Home

Away

Whitehaven

Home: TBA

Away

Widnes Vikings

Home

Away

York Knights

Home

Away

League 1

Cornwall

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Hunslet

Home

Away

Keighley Cougars

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Midlands Hurricanes

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Newcastle Thunder

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

North Wales Crusaders

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Oldham

Home

Away

Rochdale Hornets

Home: TBA

Away: TBA

Workington Town

Home

Away: TBA

