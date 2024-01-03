Warrington Wolves duo link up with Championship neighbours via dual-registration: ‘They want to prove they can go all the way’

Young Warrington Wolves duo Lucas Green and Tom Whitehead have linked up with Championship neighbours Widnes Vikings on dual-registration ahead of the 2024 season.

The two Cheshire clubs announced their dual-registration agreement for the upcoming campaign back in November, with both having new head coaches – Sam Burgess (Warrington) and Allan Coleman (Widnes).

Green and Whitehead both featured for the Wolves at Super League level in the season just gone, and are the first pair confirmed as being involved with the Vikings from the Warrington squad.

They will be involved in Widnes’ friendly against Workington Town this coming Sunday – January 7 at the DCBL Stadium.

Having been named the unused 17th man on one occasion in the 2021 season, second-rower Whitehead made his Warrington debut the following year against Salford Red Devils.

Whitehead has also appeared on either loan or dual-registration for Rochdale Hornets, Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders to date.

Prop Green meanwhile has five appearances for the Wire to date, all of which coming in the season just gone starting with a debut against Wigan Warriors.

Having added the pair to his squad, Widnes head coach Coleman told their club website: “It’s fantastic for us to get Lucas and Tom on the dual-reg, to get them on board so early in the season is fantastic.

“They both played Super League last year for Warrington and showed the talent they have. I am a big admirer of young, up-and-coming players because they want to prove to everyone that they can go all the way.

“When you add them to the experienced Championship players we have, I think that could be a great mix. It will be great to see them both make their debuts on Sunday in the Vikings colours.”

