Whitehaven lock in 2025 squad numbers, including former Wigan Warriors youngster
League 1 outfit Whitehaven have announced their squad numbers for 2025, with just one player remaining from the side that got relegated amid widescale financial issues last year.
With the Cumbrian club still feeling the effects of those financial issues, and having had another change in head coach with Anthony Murray taking charge, Connor Holliday is the sole player that has stuck around.
Back-rower Holliday has been with Haven since 2015, making 176 appearances in their colours to date. He will wear shirt #11 next season.
As they prepare for a first campaign in the third tier since 2019, the Marras have recruited heavily from local community clubs, including Millom and Kells ARLFC.
Hooker Josh Blinkhorn will wear #25 for Haven having joined from Millom, while forward Mason Lewthwaite (#15) has made a move to the Ortus Rec from Kells ARLFC.
A handful of players have been recruited from Cumbrian neighbours Workington Town and Barrow Raiders, including Jordan Burns (#1) and Max Moore (#22).
Luke Collins (#14) is another new recruit having been brought in from Cornwall, with versatile back Kieran Tyrer among the most notable names in Murray’s squad for 2025.
22-year-old Tyrer, a product of Wigan Warriors’ academy, joins from League 1 champions Oldham having spent time on loan with both Widnes Vikings and Workington in 2024.
The youngster – who will wear #6 for Whitehaven – has also played games for West Wales Raiders and London Broncos, and has 12 senior appearances on his CV.
Haven’s 2025 squad numbers, in full, can be seen below…
1. Jordan Burns
2. Henry Hadfield
3. Chris Taylor
4. Ethan Bickerdike
5. Jay Weatherill
6. Kieran Tyrer
7. Jack Newbegin
8. Jake Pearce
9. Ellison Holgate
10. Jordan Thomson
11. Connor Holliday
12. Clarke Chambers
13. Jack Kellet
14. Luke Collins
15. Mason Lewthwaite
16. Brad Brennan
17. Karl Garner
18. Aaron Turnbull
19. Rio McQuistan
20. Connor Saunders
21. Ellis Nixon
22. Max Moore
23. Tom Farren
24. Kian McPherson
25. Josh Blinkhorn
