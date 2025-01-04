League 1 outfit Whitehaven have announced their squad numbers for 2025, with just one player remaining from the side that got relegated amid widescale financial issues last year.

With the Cumbrian club still feeling the effects of those financial issues, and having had another change in head coach with Anthony Murray taking charge, Connor Holliday is the sole player that has stuck around.

Back-rower Holliday has been with Haven since 2015, making 176 appearances in their colours to date. He will wear shirt #11 next season.

As they prepare for a first campaign in the third tier since 2019, the Marras have recruited heavily from local community clubs, including Millom and Kells ARLFC.

Hooker Josh Blinkhorn will wear #25 for Haven having joined from Millom, while forward Mason Lewthwaite (#15) has made a move to the Ortus Rec from Kells ARLFC.

A handful of players have been recruited from Cumbrian neighbours Workington Town and Barrow Raiders, including Jordan Burns (#1) and Max Moore (#22).

Luke Collins (#14) is another new recruit having been brought in from Cornwall, with versatile back Kieran Tyrer among the most notable names in Murray’s squad for 2025.

22-year-old Tyrer, a product of Wigan Warriors’ academy, joins from League 1 champions Oldham having spent time on loan with both Widnes Vikings and Workington in 2024.

The youngster – who will wear #6 for Whitehaven – has also played games for West Wales Raiders and London Broncos, and has 12 senior appearances on his CV.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Where are they now? Adrian Lam’s first Leigh side from Whitehaven clash in January 2022

Whitehaven lock in 2025 squad numbers, including former Wigan Warriors youngster Kieran Tyrer

Haven’s 2025 squad numbers, in full, can be seen below…

1. Jordan Burns

2. Henry Hadfield

3. Chris Taylor

4. Ethan Bickerdike

5. Jay Weatherill

6. Kieran Tyrer

7. Jack Newbegin

8. Jake Pearce

9. Ellison Holgate

10. Jordan Thomson

11. Connor Holliday

12. Clarke Chambers

13. Jack Kellet

14. Luke Collins

15. Mason Lewthwaite

16. Brad Brennan

17. Karl Garner

18. Aaron Turnbull

19. Rio McQuistan

20. Connor Saunders

21. Ellis Nixon

22. Max Moore

23. Tom Farren

24. Kian McPherson

25. Josh Blinkhorn

LRL RECOMMENDS: 5 ways Super League will shamelessly jump on Luke Littler’s historic world title