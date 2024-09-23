When suspended Super League star will serve ban following late charge

Hull FC forward Yusuf Aydin’s one-match ban will be served in pre-season ahead of the 2025 campaign having been handed a suspension following the Black and Whites’ final game of the year.

Finishing 11th on the Super League ladder, FC were beaten 24-4 at the MKM Stadium by Catalans Dragons last Saturday afternoon in the very last game of the ‘regular’ campaign.

And come Monday afternoon, the Match Review Panel charged Aydin with Grade B Dangerous Contact, for late contact made with the kicker in the 33rd minute of that clash.

As a result, the 24-year-old was handed a one-match ban – the only Super League player handed any charge or suspension on the back of Round 27.

When suspended Super League star Yusuf Aydin will serve ban following late charge

Born in Wakefield, Aydin – whose dad hails from Marmaris – is a one-time Turkey international having featured for them back in October 2019 against Malta, before he’d even made a senior appearance at club level.

Traditionally, players have been allowed to serve bans in international games, with England captain George Williams notably missing the first two matches in last autumn’s three-part Test Series against Tonga due to a suspension he’d picked up playing for Warrington Wolves late on in the 2023 campaign.

But with Turkey having no fixtures pencilled in the diary, the Hull ace doesn’t have the luxury to try and apply his ban to an international game.

Additionally, the club’s reserves have already concluded their 2024 campaign, playing their final game of the year last month against Wigan Warriors.

Accordingly, Aydin’s ban will now carry over into 2025, meaning he will serve it in pre-season. John Cartwright will have taken charge by then.

The Airlie Birds haven’t confirmed any pre-season fixtures just yet, but whatever the first of those is, that’s when the suspension will come into play.

