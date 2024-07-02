Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess provides update on injured quintet, including returning Lachlan Fitzgibbon

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has provided a full injury update on five members of his squad who are currently sidelined with injury.

The Wire will be boosted by the return of Australian back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon (back) for Friday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants, but versatile forward Jordy Crowther (ankle) won’t feature against the Giants and winger Matty Ashton (back) will be assessed in further detail in the build up to the game.

“Lachie is back, we’re not too sure on Matty Ashton just yet and Jordy Crowther won’t play this week,” Burgess said. “Jordy’s not far off – he’s close this week but he’ll possibly be ready for next week.

“Lachie’s over it – he had a little procedure on it but he’s trained fully this week so he’ll be good to go. He’s no spring chicken anymore but he plays tough and puts his body on the line. Hopefully we see him on the field consistently.”

Meanwhile, Joe Philbin is recovering well from a groin injury that kept him out of the Challenge Cup final at Wembley and should be back in contention around late August.

“Philbs is doing alright – he’s on track but he’s still five or six weeks away, maybe longer,” Burgess added.

Meanwhile, off-season recruit Wesley Bruines is on the mend having suffered two hamstring injuries.

The towering outside-back joined Warrington on a one-year contract in the off-season from St Helens, with the club holding an option for a further year.

“Wes has had a really tough time,” Burgess explained. “He had a really bad hamstring injury, had it repaired and then in his first session back at full fitness, he pulled his other one in a freak accident.

“He’s had a really tough run, but he’s such a great lad with a great attitude. He’d got himself in great shape but he just needs to get his body right now.

“He just needs to play as he hasn’t played for a long time. As we’ve seen through the Covid era, not playing for a long time does affect your development so we’ve got to get him playing. He didn’t play much last year at Saints – he was 18th man a lot which meant he wasn’t actually playing, so we need to get him out on the field.”

