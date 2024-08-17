Sam Burgess makes Brad Arthur admission and reveals key secrets to Leeds Rhinos transformation

Brad Arthur is having a positive influence on Leeds Rhinos and the team are buying-in to what the Australian is implementing at AMT Headingley.

That’s according to Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess, who is preparing his side to face Arthur’s Rhinos at Elland Road on Saturday night.

Leeds have won two from four since Arthur officially took charge: and have shown considerable improvements on both sides of the ball, particularly in defence.

And they secured, arguably, their most impressive win of the season last weekend as they eased past reigning champions Wigan Warriors 30-4 at Headingley.

Speaking at a pre-Magic Weekend press event earlier this week, Burgess says he is expecting an ever better Rhinos side this week.

“You listen to what the players are saying and it’s a lot of what Brad stands for – starting hard, trying to be physical defensively, working on their effort-based stuff,” Burgess explained. “Those things really count towards results and they’re all doing it, so he’s having an influence.

“They’re going to be good. I think they’ll be better this week than they were last week and they’ve gradually grown as the Brad Arthur era has taken off.”

ALL-TIME MAGIC WEEKEND TABLE: Staggering top two, Leeds Rhinos mid-table, Leigh Leopards struggling as every club ranked

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Rhinos have sold more tickets than any other club for Magic Weekend at Elland Road: and Burgess says his side will embrace the challenge of it feeling like an away game.

“We love the challenge and we’re excited,” Burgess said.

“It will probably be like a home game for them – I’ve heard they’ve sold the most tickets – it’ll be a hostile environment for us but it’s just another chance for us to grow as a group and take something on that’s a challenge outside of our comfort zone, so we’ll embrace it.”

READ NEXT: Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos icons lead Magic Weekend’s top 10 try-scorers list with some WILD names included

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess a fan of the Magic Weekend concept

Burgess played for Bradford Bulls in three Magic Weekend events at the start of his playing career between 2007 and 2009 before spending almost a decade in the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 35-year-old was involved in the inaugural Magic event in Cardiff, when a controversial try from Jordan Tansey saw Leeds take the spoils against Burgess’ Bradford.

“I think I was involved in three of them – Cardiff twice and Murrayfield once – and I always looked forward to it as a player,” Burgess said.

“I think it’s going to be great at Leeds because it’s a city that gets behind their sporting events, so hopefully it’ll be a blockbuster of a day.

“There’s a lot on the line for Hull-London, Wigan-Saints is Wigan-Saints and doesn’t need to be sold, and then there’s Leeds and us (on the Saturday).

“Leeds are probably the form team of the comp and are fighting to crack in the six and are obviously buying-in to what Brad’s bringing. We’ve got our own challenge which is them so it’s going to be a cracking day.”

READ NEXT: Revealing when every Super League coach’s deal expires with three off-contract next year