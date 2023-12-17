Warrington Wolves new boy hopes to emulate new team-mate’s impact in Super League: ‘He’s such a fierce leader in our team’

New Warrington Wolves signing Zane Musgrove says he hopes he can have a similar effect on the Wire as fellow front-rower Paul Vaughan did last season.

Former Samoa international Musgrove has linked up with the Wolves on a two-year contract, reuniting with his former South Sydney Rabbitohs team-mate turned Warrington head coach Sam Burgess.

Musgrove, who stands at 6ft 4in and weighs 110kg, says he is looking forward to playing in the front-row alongside Vaughan, who enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with Warrington last season, being named in the 2023 Super League Dream Team.

“Vaughany had a really good year, so hats off to him,” Musgrove told the English media upon his arrival at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

“I only caught the last couple of games, but I’ve been hearing he went really well.

“He’s such a fierce leader in our team and he leads our forward pack, so to rub shoulders with him and take the field, I can’t wait.

“I want to be a dominant forward in the game – a bit like Vaughany – that’s my style too.

“There’s some young boys in the team who I want to show a bit of leadership towards and just be reliable. I want to get my job done, they’re the things I pride myself on.”

Musgrove will wear the number 16 jersey in his first season in Super League in 2024, packing down with the likes of Vaughan, James Harrison, Joe Philbin, Sam Kasiano, Joe Bullock and Gil Dudson in Wire’s front-row.

Asked which Warrington players he is really excited to play alongside, Musgrove replied: “George (Williams) is definitely one! He’s an international player and he’s been doing well in his career.

“Lokie Fitz (Lachlan Fitzgibbon), he’s come over too. Vaughany obviously, I’m excited to play with all of those boys.

“We’ve got a good team, and that’s only going to bring the best out of me. It will get me playing some of my best footy.”

Burgess’ first competitive game as Warrington head coach will come in the opening round against Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday, February 17.

