Warrington Wolves new boy reveals chat with former fan favourite ahead of Super League move: ‘A lot of positive things’

New Warrington signing Zane Musgrove revealed he spoke to former Wire favourite Ben Murdoch-Masila prior to making his move to the club.

Former Samoa international Musgrove will experience Super League for the first time in 2024 after penning a two-year contract with Warrington, where he will link up with former team-mate turned coach Sam Burgess.

Musgrove, who has made 73 appearances in the NRL for South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons, admitted that he didn’t know too much about Super League before signing for Warrington – but is eager to experience playing in England after hearing ‘nothing but good things’ about it in a chat with former Wire favourite Murdoch-Masila.

“I didn’t know much (about Super League and Warrington),” Musgrove admitted. “I did a bit of homework when I signed and started watching the boys when they made the finals.

“I was seeing how the game goes over here, what it was like intensity-wise and all that sort of stuff.

“Ben Murdoch-Masilla who was here, he was telling me all about the club and saying a lot of positive things.

“Everything I’ve heard about the club has been positive, I’ve not even heard one negative thing from anyone. That’s helped my decision to come here.”

Zane Musgrove settling in to life at Warrington Wolves: ‘I’m enjoying it’

Musgrove says he and his family have settled in to life in Warrington ‘really well’ – and is enjoying ripping into pre-season with his new team-mates.

He said: “I’m settling in really well. My little one and my family are over too, so I’m enjoying it.

“The club’s been really good to me and my family, and all the boys here have been so welcoming, they’re all such good lads. We’re in pre-season now and we’re training hard.

“Waking up, I experienced the frost on my car for the first time and to be honest, I didn’t know what to do… I was panicking!

“It’s a lot different to doing pre-season in the heat over there (in Australia). The body’s getting used to it, I’m training in skins, long sleeves and trackies – but it’s been good.

“I’ve had a long lay off, about nine weeks off, so I was itching to get back into training and into a good routine. I’ve just been itching to get over and while I’ve had this time off, I’ve been sat at home twiddling my thumbs bored. It’s so important to get over early, come and meet the lads and everyone in the club.”

Musgrove wants to explore Europe with his family whilst he is plying his trade for Warrington – but he insists he isn’t taking his move to Super League as a holiday: he wants to win and help the Wire succeed.

He added: “It was a big decision, my missus has come away from her family. I’m used to it being from New Zealand originally, I know how to navigate through being independent and stuff, but the club’s been so good to us since we came over.

“I didn’t really have to persuade her, she was all for it! She wants to travel, we had a chat and obviously Sammy (Burgess) was a big influence along with the playing group, this roster. The club want success.”

