Sam Burgess bolsters Warrington Wolves forward pack with signing of NRL prop

Warrington Wolves have signed prop Zane Musgrove from NRL side St George Illawarra Dragons on a two-year contract from 2024.

The 27-year-old has made 78 appearances in the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers and the Dragons since his first-grade debut in 2016.

Musgrove played for Samoa at the 2017 World Cup and also represented the Maori All Stars in 2021.

The New Zealand-born prop played alongside incoming Warrington head coach Sam Burgess whilst at the Rabbitohs in 2016 and 2017.

On joining Warrington, Musgrove said: “I’ve heard all positive things about the club and I’m really looking forward to getting over to the UK.

“I’ll be linking up with Sam again and that’s going to be exciting as I think he’ll get the best out of me.

“I’ve been watching and following the games and I’ve been learning more and more about the Wire and the town.

“There’s quality players throughout the team and I believe rubbing shoulders with them will bring the best version out of me next year.

“I’m ready for the challenge. I’m only 27 and I reckon my best footy is still in front of me.

“I’m looking to come over, stamp my authority and be successful for Warrington under Sam.”

Sam Burgess delighted to welcome Zane Musgrove to Warrington Wolves

Burgess says he is excited to see Musgrove wearing a primrose and blue jersey, with the front-rower standing at 6ft 4in and weighing 110kg.

Burgess said: “I’m really looking forward to bringing Zane to Warrington.

“Having played and worked with him previously at Souths I know what he will bring.

“He is a committed athlete and will add to the Wire in 2024.”

Warrington director of rugby Gary Chambers added: “Zane brings a host of NRL experience.

“He’s a big, athletic body which will complement our current forward pack moving forward.”

