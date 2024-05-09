Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess pays glowing tribute to Hull KR counterpart Willie Peters

Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess has shared big praise for Hull KR counterpart Willie Peters ahead of Thursday night’s Super League clash.

The Wire host the Robins at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Thursday evening’s televised Super League match, with the visitors heading into the Round 11 game on the back of wins against Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference, Burgess paid tribute to the job Peters has done at Hull KR, having guided the Robins to the Challenge Cup final as well as the play-off semi-finals in Super League in his first year in charge in 2023.

“He’s done a magical job, hasn’t he?” Burgess said. “I’m a big fan of Willie, I’m great friends with him but I’m just a big fan of what he has done for Hull KR.

“I think everyone involved with the club will be really proud of what he’s brought, not only to the club but to the community and the area. He’s done a fantastic job, he really has.

“You can probably say they are the form team in the league, they’ve beaten Wigan and Saints in consecutive weeks so they are in some good form and are playing a great style of rugby. They really do test you out so we are going to have to be good (to get the win).”

Warrington and Hull KR have already met once this season, with Burgess’ side running out 22-20 winners in a pulsating affair at Sewell Group Craven Park in Round 4.

Burgess believes it is going to be another tight contest on Thursday night, and reckons Rovers will be an even stronger side since that first meeting back in March.

“Their combinations are better,” Burgess said. “They’ve moved (Peta) Hiku to the centres, Niall Evalds has gone into the full-back role, Mikey Lewis just gets better every game so their combinations are growing.

“You’ve got to remember they’ve a few new signings – Jai Whitbread, (Kelepi) Tanginoa, Tyrone May – they had a couple of changes to their spine and now they’ve put Niall Evalds in there, so they’ve got some new combinations. They are 12 games into that now so they are going to naturally progress. I’d like to think we’ve improved since then as well, I think the grounds (pitches) have certainly improved so I’m expecting a different style of game.

“They are a very expansive team, they’ve got a great style. I think their shape troubles a lot of defensive systems so we’re going to have to be really good to control that.

“They are a team that are in-form, so we are going to have to nail all of our plays on both sides but it’s another chance for us to move forward as a group and as a club, and they’ll be in the same position so it’s going to be a great contest, I know that.

“They’ll bring a good number of fans, and hopefully the Wire fans get amongst it and we can create a good atmosphere there because I think the game will deserve it.”

