Following Friday night’s defeat to Hull KR, Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess delivered a short, but positive injury update on the trio of Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Toby King and Joe Philbin.

All three were named in Burgess‘ initial 21-man squad for the Wolves’ Round 20 clash against KR, but were not involved come matchday, omitted from the teamsheet.

The Wire were beaten 22-4 on home soil by the Robins, and missed out on a chance to move back top of the Super League table, at least temporarily, with the visitors able to shout about that achievement instead.

And post-match, Burgess issued some positive news on the injury front.

Warrington Wolves coach delivers update on injured trio following Hull KR defeat with return dates set

Australian ace Fitzgibbon had been struggling with a back injury in the lead-up to Warrington’s Challenge Cup final defeat against Wigan Warriors at the start of June.

He returned in their 48-0 home victory against Huddersfield Giants on July 5, but was forced off having picked up a problem with his shoulder, and hasn’t been able to take to the field since.

In that same game against Huddersfield, centre King – who had scored a try – was forced off with a hamstring injury.

And Philbin‘s absence goes back even further, requiring surgery on an adductor injury sustained during a 16-8 win away against Catalans Dragons on May 25.

But, as promised, there’s good news for Wire fans. Burgess suggested that all three could have featured against KR.

And when asked whether the trio will make their return next Sunday in Round 21 against London Broncos, the Wolves boss responded: “Fitzy’s the only one where I might give him another week, but the other boys will play next week.”

Dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s following Friday evening’s defeat to KR, Burgess also confirmed no new injury concerns had been picked up, saying: “No, just a couple of bruised egos!”