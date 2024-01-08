Wakefield Trinity utility Liam Kay to undergo surgery as club physio provides injury update on seven players

Wakefield Trinity have been dealt an injury blow, with utility Liam Kay set to undergo surgery after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The Ireland international will go under the knife this week, with the club’s head physio Matty Crowther predicting a timeframe of eight to 12 weeks.

Speaking to Trinity’s official YouTube channel, Crowther said: “Unfortunately Liam has come back from his knee surgery in the off-season and unfortunately in one of the last training sessions leading up to the Leeds game (on Boxing Day) stood on Mason Lino’s foot and ruptured his lateral ankle ligaments which unfortunately requires surgery.

“He’s having surgery tomorrow (Tuesday) – possibly eight to 12 weeks – possibly back for Round One of the full season.”

Off-season recruit Lachlan Walmsley and long-serving full-back Max Jowitt both picked up knocks in their Boxing Day pre-season defeat to Leeds Rhinos – but Crowther says they have both recovered well.

He added: “Lachlan just took a knock to his nose. We thought it was broken at first but he’s made a full recovery, no issues with that.

“Max just had a little bit of a reaction to a chance of surface I think around his ankle – his Achilles tendon – but that recovered within a few days and he’s back in full training.”

Meanwhile, Iain Thornley, who arrived from Wigan Warriors in the off-season, is expected to be back in full training within the next few weeks as he recovers from a shoulder knock.

Crowther continued: “We are just looking after Iain Thornley’s shoulder. He took a bang to it so he’s just aggravated his labrum in his shoulder, that’s settling down really well. He’s doing some uppers in the gym so hopefully he’ll be back in full training in a couple of weeks.”

Influential half-back Mason Lino and veteran new recruit Jermaine McGillvary didn’t feature on Boxing Day – but they are set to play in Matty Ashurst’s testimonial match against Wigan Warriors on January 26.

Crowther added: “They are back in full training at about 95 per cent, so we’re still looking after them with a view of them starting the friendly against Wigan, but they are back in at 95 per cent.”

Scotland international Luke Bain, another new signing for Daryl Powell’s side, is continuing his rehabilitation process following lengthy injury lay-off he sustained last year.

Crowther said: “He ruptured his Achilles tendon last year unfortunately so he’s at about seven months (in) now.

“He’s got the end stage of his rehab to do with us guys but he’ll be taking part in some field stuff within about three weeks and we are looking at starting the full season in March.”

