Wakefield Trinity are ‘more Super League now than ever’, explains new head coach Daryl Powell

New boss Daryl Powell claims Wakefield Trinity are more of a Super League club now than they have ever been, ahead of a season in the Championship.

A new-look Trinity showed signs of promise as they stunned Leeds 22-6 at half-time in their traditional Boxing Day friendly fixture, before the Rhinos recovered to claim a 41-22 victory.

The sight of former Castleford Tigers stalwart Powell in a Wakefield tracksuit may take a while to get used to, but the 58-year old has emerged from his Warrington Wolves nightmare energised and excited about where Trinity can go under new millionaire owner Matt Ellis.

“Wakefield is probably more of a Super League club now than it’s been in the past if you look at the infrastructure and the new stand,” Powell told Love Rugby League.

“This is almost a brand new club looking at some of the things Matt is doing around the place. The new stand, the vibe around the place, and the players who have been class. I’m enjoying it.”

Wakefield showed real promise at Headingley, with full-back Max Jowitt their star man. “We have been through six or seven weeks of training and the boys have gone after it and looked pretty good,” said Powell.

“Their attitude has been outstanding. So far, it’s been really good.”

But it has been the off-field improvements at Wakefield that have most impressed their new head coach, who has fully bought into the project to ensure Trinity’s swift return to Super League.

“We have three sides to the stadium that look really solid and Matt is doing some things for the players like a players lounge which is amazing.

“We want the players to be as professional as can be, and to do that you have to give them a professional environment. We have worked hard on that.

“Our training facility is class and the ground is really coming on, so we are in a great place as a club.

“We have a job to do this year on the field, and then off the field the club has to make sure we are back in Super League in 2025, and then we can crack on from there.”

