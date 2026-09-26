Wakefield Trinity stunned League Leaders’ Shield winners Wigan Warriors on Saturday evening to book a spot in the Super League Grand Final for the first time ever, winning 33-6 away from home.

Live from the press box at The Brick Community Stadium, our Trinity ratings…

Max Jowitt – 10

We’re going to write the same for so many of these Wakefield players, but Jowitt was absolutely unreal. A constant attacking threat and went near-perfect from the tee, missing just one conversion. This is a fairytale ending to his time with Trinity.

Tom Johnstone – 9

Two well-taken tries for Johnstone, who worked hard out of backfield all evening and deserved those moments of glory.

Corey Hall – 9

If there was any doubt about Hall’s prowess at this level, wonder no more. Phenomenal, deserving of his try, which he took well by spotting a gap and getting himself through it under pressure.

Cam Scott – 10

Scott’s late season form has been unbelievable. He was exceptional here, getting Trinity on the front foot constantly whenever he got the ball in hand. A couple of those breaks through Wigan’s defensive line helped drive the confidence in Daryl Powell’s side, that much was clear.

Lachlan Walmsley – 8

Walmsley solid under the high ball throughout and offered plenty of attacking threat, though most of Wakefield’s joy came down the opposite flank. Someone must have a contract ready for this lad!

Jake Trueman – 10

Absolutely sensational from Trueman, who has been great for most of the season. This though was a step up, the architect of Wakefield’s success and Wigan’s downfall.

Jack Sinfield – 8

Sinfield took his try really well having returned to the side and richly deserved it. Withdrawn 15 minutes before the end for elder statesman Mason Lino, whose place he’d taken from the off.

Mike McMeeken – 8

Great from McMeeken across two stints. Used all his experience to limit what Wigan could throw Trinity’s way, especially late on.

Tyson Smoothy – 10

When we use the term ‘Rolls Royce’, it doesn’t even come close for Smoothy. He’s been ridiculously good all year, and the only negative is he’s off back to the NRL! Back-to-back Grand Finals for the Australian, who’ll hope to repeat last year’s success with Brisbane Broncos at Old Trafford with Trinity. Seriously, what a player.

Ky Rodwell – 9

Wakefield’s pack were dominant throughout and Rodwell had a big part in that over his two stints. Soon after returning for the second of those, he got his name on the scoresheet.

Isaiah Vagana – 9

Unreal from Vagana throughout. He was the man who earned Adam Keighran his costly yellow, and that came because the Wigan centre just couldn’t cope with him. Superb.

Zac Lipowicz – 9

We can’t imagine Lipowicz thought he’d be playing in a Grand Final midway through this year when he was with Catalans, but he’s been an absolutely valuable addition to this Trinity side.

Jazz Tevaga – 8

Tevaga’s talk was there all week in the build-up, and when he got himself sin-binned early on, it looked like he wouldn’t be able to back it up. His team-mates saw out that period down a man though and when the forward returned, he stayed on the right side of the disciplinary line as he stood up to the test.

Mason Lino (Interchange) – 8

Only played the last 15 minutes and didn’t have to show too much attacking flair with the game already won by that point, but slotted over a drop goal!

Jay Pitts (Interchange) – 8

A really solid shift from Pitts in his 25-minute stint. This could yet be a fairytale ending to his career before he hangs up the boots.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele (Interchange) – 10

Hamlin-Uele simply has to play for England this autumn. He only entered the action 20 minutes in but made the most metres of anyone on the field in the first half and topped that ranking until late on after he’d been withdrawn. An absolute powerhouse with plenty of attacking threat and absolutely rock solid in defence. Heroic stuff.

Caius Faatili (Interchange) – 9

Wow, wow, wow. Faatili became an instant fans’ favourite at Belle Vue for a reason – another absolute monstrous display here.