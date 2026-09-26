Warrington Wolves will face Wakefield Trinity in the 2026 Super League Grand Final, following a dramatic round of semi-finals this weekend.

Sam Burgess’ Warrington return to Old Trafford for the first time since 2018 and will take part in their fifth showpiece final in the process, while this is the first time the Trin have ever reached a Grand Final.

The winners of the Grand Final will also become Super League champions for the first time, with neither side previously winning a Grand Final. It is also the first time the Grand Final has not featured either of the top two sides since 2011, with Warrington ending the regular season in third and Wakefield fourth.

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity Grand Final confirmed

Both sides booked their spot at Old Trafford the hard way, coming through the eliminators.

Warrington’s play-off campaign began against Super League champions Hull KR, with the Primrose and Blue overcoming Willie Peters’ side 35-12 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. That then booked them a date against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium in the semi-final, but they once again came away with the spoils thanks to a 14-12 win.

Wakefield’s own began against Leigh Leopards, in a repeat of their round 27 clash just a week earlier. Like that meeting, it was the Trin who came away with the spoils as Daryl Powell’s side claiming a 26-16 win. Then, they headed to the Brick Community Stadium to face League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors, and produced arguably the biggest shock in play-off history with a huge 33-6 victory.

The sides have already met twice this season, splitting bragging rights with one win apiece. Warrington got the win in the first meeting back in round three with a 27-16 victory, while Wakefield Trinity bagged a 25-18 victory just three weeks ago in round 26.

2026 Super League Grand Final

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

Date: Saturday, 3rd October

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Kick-off: 18:00 BST

Live on: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports +