Matt Peet admitted his side was completely outplayed as he gave props to Wakefield Trinity after dumping his Wigan Warriors side out of the play-offs.

Wigan’s hopes of another treble were blown to smithereens by Wakefield, as Daryl Powell’s side produced a major upset to defeat the Warriors 33-6.

There were no complaints at all from Peet, who conceded that Wakefield were the better side in a glowing tribute.

“Well beaten, all ends up,” Peet said. “It was an outstanding performance from Wakefield. All the threats we knew they had, they just got every facet of their game right and we didn’t.

“Their shape was good, they ran hard, defended tough. And it made us look ordinary and we’re not, so it’s a credit to them.”

On his own side’s performance, Peet said: “There are things within that we’ll look at, in terms of our physicality.

“More often than not, this game comes back to winning collisions on both sides of the ball. I thought those areas, there’s plenty of things you can pick into.

“I thought once it went to a few scores during that period when we were down to 12, then we started chasing it and the game’s done there to be honest.”

Both teams had a man sin-binned, with Jazz Tevaga yellowed in the first half, but it was Adam Keighran’s ten minute cool off that proved decisive, as Wakefield scored three tries.

“Both teams were challenged with a similar thing and they dealt with it better than we did. Both when they were down and when they were up, they made the numbers tell didn’t they? There were probably times we should have played a bit more rugby on them but that’s because they were defending stuff that we’ve done for a while now really well.

“There’s no shame in admitting that we were second best.”