Wakefield boss Daryl Powell admitted he was left pleasantly astounded by the manner his side’s 33-6 play-off semi-final win away at Wigan.

Trinity booked their spot in a first-ever Super League Grand Final with a resounding victory at The Brick Community Stadium on Saturday evening.

Having led 8-6 at the break against a heavily favoured Wigan side that had already lifted both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield this year, Powell’s side went on to score 25 unanswered points, blowing the Warriors away.

And though he always had belief, the veteran Wakefield head coach admitted he could never have dreamed of such a comfortable night’s work.

‘I thought the performance from the boys tonight was exceptional’

Powell led Trinity to a treble at Championship level in 2024 during his first season at the helm, and following promotion, has guided them into the Super League play-offs two years on the spin.

Post-match at The Brick, he said: “I’m obviously delighted. I thought the performance from the boys tonight was exceptional.

“We knew we had to play that well to beat Wigan, they’re unbelievable here.

“For us to come here and do what we did is an awesome feeling, but it’s important we don’t get too carried away with it.

“It’s right that you celebrate it but focus on next week, but wow, what a performance.

Fourth-placed Wakefield finished the regular season six competition points worse off than table-toppers Wigan, and had already been beaten three times this year across all competitions by Matt Peet’s men.

Powell continued: “I thought it would be a tight game and in the first half, it looked that way, but the second half performance was exceptional.

“We spoke a lot about being disciplined, we put the ball where we want it with our kicking game and then fronted up defensively everywhere.

“Every player had an outstanding defensive performance today and that’s what you need to do against Wigan.”

Wakefield’s initial Grand Final plans laid out

Next weekend’s Old Trafford showdown will come against Powell’s former club, Warrington Wolves.

Both have sprung shocks this weekend to make it into the Grand Final, with Wire winning at Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

Explaining the week ahead of Trinity, their boss detailed: “The boys are tuned in at the moment. We haven’t been chasing that much practice.

“We’ll recover on Monday, train on Wednesday and Friday then travel over here and play on Saturday.

“We don’t need to change too much, the boys are in a good place.

“We’ll be nice and calm and relaxed, the boys have got a lot of confidence about them and I think that will remain the same next week.”