Two NRL clubs ‘closely monitoring’ Wigan Warriors coach as details emerge

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet is being ‘closely monitored’ by at least two NRL teams who are on the hunt for potential coaches in the future, according to fresh reports in Australia.

Peet has revolutionised Wigan and made them the undisputed biggest club side in England once again. Last weekend, he completed an unprecedented and historic quadruple as the Warriors retained the Super League title to secure all four major trophies in a single season for the first time in the summer era.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, Peet’s exploits are beginning to attract interest from elsewhere. The Mole has claimed in a fresh report that there are least a couple of teams in the NRL who are looking at Peet as a possible coach should their own fortunes fail to improve in 2025.

Wigan have no desire whatsoever to let Peet go under any circumstances, though. That was underlined earlier this year, when he and his assistants were given lengthy deals through to the end of the 2030 season.

Indeed, Peet has spoken frequently and passionately about his pride in being involved with the Warriors at such an historic time for the club, and there is no suggestion he would be tempted by a move to the NRL at this stage.

But it is clear that what he has achieved in such a short space of time has not gone unnoticed.

Peet could yet be coaching at least one game in Australia next year. The Warriors are keen to feature in a World Club Challenge against Penrith Panthers and could play the match at the Magic Round in Brisbane.

Wigan CEO Kris Radlinski has indicated the Super League champions would do whatever they could to make the rematch against the Panthers happen at some stage in 2025.

And Peet’s exploits as a coach since being installed as Wigan boss nearly three years ago have now seemingly led to fresh interest in his services from Australian clubs.

