It’s been another huge weekend of Super League action – with consequences at all ends of the table with just three rounds remaining.

And along with some significant results, there were some significant disciplinary incidents which could yet have a major say on who finishes where in 2024.

There will be some big players across a variety of clubs waiting on a call on Monday to learn whether or not they have been charged by the Rugby Football League’s Match Review Panel. Here’s the players who could be in real danger.

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves)

Paul Vaughan applauds the Warrington Wolves fans after a game in 2024

Undoubtedly the big talking point of the whole weekend, Vaughan seems set to miss at least one of Warrington’s remaining games before the play-offs: and potentially more.

Vaughan’s tackle on Owen Trout in the early moments of Warrington’s defeat to Leigh Leopards on Friday was hugely significant, and left Wire head coach Sam Burgess furious post-match. Vaughan’s tackle was adjudged to be without mitigation, leaving him sweating over a likely suspension.

Jack Hughes (Leigh Leopards)

Jack Hughes in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

Hughes is another who could be in trouble coming out of Friday night’s game between Leigh and Warrington. Not for the incident that saw him receive a yellow card, but for one which happened seconds after he returned from that ten minutes in the sin-bin.

The forward was placed on report for a crusher tackle: and he may have a nervous wait on Monday morning.

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC)

Yusuf Aydin in action for Hull FC in 2024

There were three yellow cards in Hull’s defeat to Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon – with one of them going to Black and Whites prop Aydin.

Aydin was sin-binned for a high shot during the loss, and he’s another player who may be in trouble with the disciplinary panel.

Sylvester Namo (Castleford Tigers)

Another player who was sin-binned was Tigers forward Namo. He was shown a yellow card following a late hit on a passer during that win in Hull.

A ban for Namo would be a big blow for Castleford going into the final three rounds.

Fenton Rogers (Huddersfield Giants)

Fenton Rogers leaves the field after being sent off during the defeat to St Helens

The Huddersfield forward was sent off in the closing stages of the first half on Sunday, during their defeat to St Helens at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Rogers’ hit on Tee Ritson was adjudged to have been serious enough to warrant a straight red, with the officials deeming there was no mitigation in Rogers’ tackle. That is almost certainly going to earn him a ban when the Match Review Panel meet on Monday.

