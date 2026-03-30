The Super League players facing penalty points including Leeds and Wakefield stars

Round 6 of the Super League season is done and dusted – and as usual, there are bound to incidents under scrutiny on Monday when the Rugby Football League meet to decide what disciplinary action will be taken.

Admittedly, it was a quieter weekend than the last few on that front, but there are still a handful of players who will be sweating on receiving penalty points.

Here are the ones we’ve spotted over the last few days…

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Ryan Brown (Leigh Leopards)

Brown saw yellow during Leigh’s win over Toulouse on Saturday afternoon for what was deemed an intentional delaying of the restart. In reality, the young prop hadn’t realised Olly Ashall-Bott had caught the ball with his foot on the line for a seven-tackle set, but the nature of his late hit on the Olympique full-back may warrant a closer look.

Joe Cator (Toulouse Olympique)

Toulouse man Cator avoided any punishment for his reaction to that hit from Brown, but it was him that sparked a melee. It probably doesn’t require any further punishment, but we thought it was worth mentioning.

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield full-back Jowitt saw yellow for a professional foul in their win at York after kicking the ball dead to deny Will Dagger a diving try. It appeared harsh at the time, but his contact was deemed unlawful, and we’ve seen stranger things punished over the years than that.

Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos)

Croft was on the scoresheet in the second half of Leeds’ narrow win over Warrington at Headingley, but will be sweating on whether any further action is taken against him for the penalty he gave away in the first half. That came for a tackle off the ball on Josh Thewlis, with Croft caught out by a dummy pass to the Wolves full-back.

Jack Bird (Leeds Rhinos)

Bird was also among Leeds’ try-scorers against Wire, marking his home debut in style. His high shot on Toby King left in the second half left the Warrington man with a bloodied eye, and may bring some form of punishment.