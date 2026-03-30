Round 6 of the new Super League season delivered plenty of entertainment and a some shocks: but did the crowds reflect that?

Super League celebrated its 30th birthday, with two games across the weekend mirroring up with those from the very first round in the competition back in 1996.

Those saw Castleford take on Bradford, albeit at The Jungle rather than Odsal as it was 30 years ago, and Leeds go up against Warrington at Headingley.

Here’s a look at every Super League attendance from the weekend just gone…

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Castleford Tigers 40-28 Bradford Bulls: 7,095

An all-West Yorkshire affair kicked things off on Thursday night as Cas picked up their second win of the season by beating Bradford at The Jungle. Just over 7,000 watched this one, with seven of the Tigers’ home games in 2025 drawing a lower crowd.

Hull KR 52-10 St Helens: 12,169

Hull KR’s long-awaited return to Craven Park brought plenty of success for the Robins, who made light work of Saints on Friday night. A sell-out, this attendance was the exact same figure as watched the same fixture in East Hull last August.

York Knights 14-26 Wakefield Trinity: 5,796

York were pipped to the post on home soil by Wakefield on Friday night, and this was the Knights’ lowest home crowd in Super League so far.

But when you compare this to the 2,695 that watched Trinity beat York at the LNER Community Stadium back in April 2024 in a Championship clash, things are definitely on the up. And notably, that was York’s biggest attendance of that 2024 campaign!

Wigan Warriors 16-34 Huddersfield Giants: 15,611

The shock result of the weekend came at Wigan, who were beaten by basement boys Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon. The game drew the Warriors’ second-lowest home crowd in Super League last year and was down by around 2,000 on their home clash with the Giants last March. It was narrowly up on their last meeting at The Brick in July, though (15,175).

Leigh Leopards 21-20 Toulouse Olympique: 7,834

Leigh needed Golden Point to get the job done at home against Toulouse on Saturday evening in the pair’s first-ever Super League meeting, with just under 8,000 watching on at the Leopards’ Den. Like York, this was their lowest home crowd of 2025 so far, but Leigh’s previous home game against Toulouse – in Round 1 of the 2019 Championship season – drew an attendance of just 2,987!

Hull FC 24-20 Catalans Dragons: 12,123

This was FC’s lowest home gate so far this season as they beat Catalans at the MKM Stadium for the first time since 2022, but still a pretty good effort on the whole given the small travelling following of the French outfit. Notably, it’s up on last September’s crowd against the same opponents (10,918).

Leeds Rhinos 26-22 Warrington Wolves: 16,102

Leeds drew their biggest crowd of the season so far as Super League marked its special day, even if the weather did its best to spoil the occasion. The Rhinos edged a thriller in the end, and the crowd looks even better when it’s compared to the 14,306 that watched this fixture at Headingley last June.