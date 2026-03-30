Round 2 of the Super League season brought another entertaining weekend of action, along with a handful of fresh injury concerns. Quite a few clubs suffered at least one new blow.

Across the competition, here’s a look at the players who either question marks now hang over or have already been ruled out after they picked up knocks during the Super League action we’ve just seen…

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Bradford Bulls

Guy Armitage missed Bradford’s 40-28 defeat at Huddersfield on Thursday night, and Bulls boss Kurt Haggerty confirmed the winger had picked up a hamstring injury post-match, expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

Castleford Tigers

Mikaele Ravalawa did not feature for the Tigers in that win over the Bulls, with his omission put down to an ongoing leg issue rather than form. Elsewhere, fellow off-season recruit Semi Valemei failed a HIA during Thursday night’s game, so will miss this week’s derby clash with Wakefield.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans lost out 24-20 away at Hull FC on Sunday afternoon despite an admirable second half showing. Lewis Dodd was absent without any explanation being given, while captain Ben Garcia failed a HIA and Alrix Da Costa appeared to pick up a calf problem. The Dragons have some gaps to plug for this weekend’s Rivals Round clash against Toulouse.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh went all the way to Golden Point to get the better of Toulouse on Saturday evening, winning 21-20 on home soil. That victory appears to have come a cost though, with Tesi Niu (knee and hamstring) and Jack Hughes (ankle) picking up knocks.

St Helens

Saints were thumped 52-10 at Hull KR on Friday night, with Mark Percival withdrawn at half-time. Post-match though, boss Paul Rowley explained that was a protective measure as the veteran has been carrying an issue with his leg.

Warrington Wolves

Warrington lost a tight contest at Leeds 26-22 on Sunday evening, with their first defeat of the season compounded by a groin injury to Kelepi Tanginoa. The exact prognosis on that remains to be seen, but head coach Sam Burgess admitted it did not look good for the forward post-match.

York Knights

York’s 26-14 loss at home to Wakefield on Friday night looks like it may prove very costly. Toa Mata’afa (dislocated elbow), Sam Wood (compound fracture of hand/finger) and Ben Jones-Bishop (foot) all picked up knocks over the course of the 80 minutes. Elsewhere, Danny Richardson pulled out on the day of the game due to a quad injury picked up during Captain’s Run.