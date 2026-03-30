Willie Peters has withdrawn from the race to become the next head coach of the England team – opting instead to give the PNG Chiefs role his full focus at the end of this season.

Hull KR confirmed on Sunday that Peters would be leaving the club at the end of this season after securing a release from his contract with the Super League champions to take up a role in the NRL.

Peters will soon be unveiled as the first head coach of the Papua New Guinea-based side, after agreeing to take up the position of becoming their first boss. That will mean he will spend 2027 building a roster for the team before they take to the field in 2028, leaving the Robins on the hunt for a new coach.

The decision from Peters to take up the role with the Chiefs brings to an end a lengthy battle over his future – which included the Rugby Football League, who were keen on taking up Peters’ interest in succeeding Shaun Wane.

However, Peters has now not only withdrawn from the running to become England head coach for this year’s World Cup, but he has also stepped down from his commitments as Australian assistant coach. That will allow him to fully focus on the task at hand with the Chiefs and the prospect of putting together their inaugural squad.

It is a major blow from the RFL, whose hierarchy had identified Peters as the top candidate for the job. But delays over ratifying the new board at the governing body – which only happened last week – means that Wane’s replacement has still not even been interviewed over two months on from him stepping down.

That decision from Peters will likely accelerate a number of other candidates towards the top of the list. Leeds coach Brad Arthur and St Helens boss Paul Rowley are understood to be interested in the position, while Warrington’s Sam Burgess has also not ruled out the chance of taking on the top job.

RFL officials are hopeful of an appointment before the end of April to allow maximum preparation time for the tournament Down Under this autumn.