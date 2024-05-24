The ridiculous records being chased by Ryan Hall, Josh Charnley & Tommy Makinson in Round 12

Wingers Ryan Hall, Josh Charnley & Tommy Makinson are all closing in on try-scoring records as Round 12 comes around in Super League.

Here’s what each can achieve if they’re able to find their way over the try-line this weekend…

Ryan Hall

36-year-old Hall is – and has been for a good few months now – closing in on the big one, the accolade of being Super League’s all-time top try-scorer.

As has been the case since May 4 when he touched down in the corner in the dying seconds of Hull KR‘s win at home against St Helens, he now needs just one more to draw level with former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire at the top of that list.

Hall’s next Super League try will take him up to 247, the same tally as McGuire – who retired in 2019 – managed.

KR travel to London Broncos on Sunday afternoon, and if Hall does draw level with McGuire, he’ll also draw level with ex-Wigan Warriors man Shaun Edwards in another category – the list of all-time try-scorers in the British game.

Edwards currently occupies 21st spot in that list with 327 to Hall’s 326, with the Robins flier set to return to Leeds come the end of this season where he will play out the final year of a stunning career in 2025.

Two or more tries at Plough Lane on Sunday, of course, would see him topple both McGuire & Edwards.

Josh Charnley

Let’s not forget that Leigh Leopards flier Charnley is actually third on the list of Super League’s all-time try-scorers, but given that he’s sat eight behind Hall on 238, it seems improbable he’d be able to catch his counterpart in one game!

The Leopards travel to Huddersfield Giants on Friday night, with Charnley having scored in each of the pair’s last three meetings.

If he’s able to score two tries at the John Smith’s Stadium, he’ll move level in 31st place in the list of all-time try-scorers in the British game. Currently on 300, former dual-code Welsh ace Maurice Richards is two in front on 302.

Ex-Castleford & Leeds playmaker Alan Hardisty occupies 30th spot in that list on 304. Don’t put it past Charnley to catch him this weekend, either!

Tommy Makinson

Makinson‘s next try for St Helens will be a special one, as it will see him reach 200 for the club he’s played for all his life. The winger will depart come the end of this season, and has featured at senior level donning the Red V for the last 14 seasons.

Saints host Leeds on Friday night at the Totally Wicked Stadium, and if Makinson is able to grab a hat-trick, he would draw level with ex-Warrington Wolves star Ryan Atkins in seventh place where Super League’s all-time top try-scorers are concerned.

The Ince-in-Makerfield native has scored 183 tries in Super League, all for Saints. Atkins, who also featured in the top flight for Bradford Bulls & Wakefield Trinity, scored 186 in Super League prior to hanging up his boots in 2021.

Four tries against Leeds would see Makinson claim seventh spot in that list outright.