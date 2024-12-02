Leigh Leopards’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, including septet of departed stars

Two consecutive play-off finishes since their most recent promotion have seen Leigh Leopards establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Super League, though that’s not always been the case.

Prior to 2023, they’d been relegated in each of their previous attempts at staying in Super League – experiencing the drop in 2005, 2017 and 2021.

Despite that, some stars of sides past under the ‘Centurions’ tagline still managed to get their name on the scoresheet often enough to break into the club’s all-time top try-scorers list in Super League.

Below, we run through that list, with play-off games included but not Qualifiers or the Million Pound Game they were involved in against Catalans Dragons in 2017.

Without further ado, here is the list of Leigh‘s top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on December 2, 2024

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League coaches ranked by worst win percentage, including former Leigh boss and Great Britain icon

10. Ryan Brierley / Umyla Hanley – 10

Ryan Brierley (left) and Umyla Hanley (right) in action for Leigh in 2021 and 2024 respectively

Ryan Brierley’s first Super League try for Leigh: Warrington Wolves 44-12 Leigh (02.04.2021 – Round 2)

Ryan Brierley’s most recent Super League try for Leigh: Leigh 26-18 Wakefield Trinity (12.09.2021 – Round 24)

Ryan Brierley’s total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 154 in 156 appearances

Umyla Hanley’s first Super League try for Leigh: Leigh 16-22 Leeds Rhinos (08.03.2024 – Round 4)

Umyla Hanley’s most recent Super League try for Leigh: Leigh 26-0 Salford Red Devils (18.08.2024 – Round 22 – Magic Weekend)

Umyla Hanley’s total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 14 tries in 31 appearances

9. Tom Amone – 11

First Super League try for Leigh: Hull KR 25-30 Leigh (03.03.2023 – Round 3)

Most recent Super League try for Leigh: Castleford Tigers 12-34 Leigh (06.09.2024 – Round 25)

Total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 17 tries in 87 appearances

LRL RECOMMENDS: The Super League players making transfer moves to the NRL ahead of 2025

8. Matty Dawson-Jones – 12

Matty Dawson-Jones scores a try for Leigh in the 2017 Million Pound Game

First Super League try for Leigh: Castleford Tigers 44-16 Leigh (10.02.2017 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Leigh: Warrington Wolves 50-10 Leigh (07.07.2017 – Round 21)

Total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 42 in 67 appearances

7. Ricky Leutele – 14

First Super League try for Leigh: Leigh 30-6 Castleford Tigers (05.05.2023 – Round 11)

Most recent Super League try for Leigh: Leigh 18-12 St Helens (20.09.2024 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 15 tries in 50 appearances

LRL RECOMMENDS: A star-studded XIII of Super League’s free agents ahead of 2025

= Kai O’Donnell – 14

Kai O’Donnell in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

First Super League try for Leigh: Hull FC 16-24 Leigh (25.03.2023 – Round 6)

Most recent Super League try for Leigh: Castleford Tigers 12-34 Leigh (06.09.2024 – Round 25)

Total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 31 in 77 appearances

= Ben Reynolds – 14

First Super League try for Leigh: Leigh 30-0 Huddersfield Giants (10.03.2017 – Round 4)

Most recent Super League try for Leigh: Leigh 30-12 Warrington Wolves (26.05.2023 – Round 13)

Total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 49 in 148 appearances

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League – A new signing from every club we can’t wait to watch in 2025

4. Tom Briscoe – 15

Tom Briscoe in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

First Super League try for Leigh: Hull KR 25-30 Leigh (03.03.2023 – Round 3)

Most recent Super League try for Leigh: Leigh 8-16 Huddersfield Giants (16.02.2024 – Round 1)

Total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 20 in 34 appearances

= Edwin Ipape – 15

First Super League try for Leigh: Leigh 20-6 Leeds Rhinos (21.04.2023 – Round 10)

Most recent Super League try for Leigh: Salford Red Devils 6-14 Leigh (27.09.2024 – Play-off Eliminator)

Total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 37 in 74 appearances

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League 2025 squad numbers – Club-by-club guide

= Lachlan Lam – 15

Lachlan Lam in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

First Super League try for Leigh: Wakefield Trinity 0-32 Leigh (16.04.2023 – Round 9)

Most recent Super League try for Leigh: Wigan Warriors 28-6 Leigh (06.08.2024 – Round 2)

Total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 20 in 71 appearances

1. Josh Charnley – 47

First Super League try for Leigh: Leigh 10-20 Salford Red Devils (17.02.2023 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Leigh: Salford Red Devils 6-14 Leigh (27.09.2024 – Play-off Eliminator)

Total number of tries for Leigh (all competitions): 55 in 67 appearances

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards complete key piece of retention as international forward extends stay