In becoming the fifth club to lift the 1895 Cup, Wakefield Trinity more than double the biggest margin of victory in any of the competition’s four finals to date.

Trinity are red-hot favourites for an instant return to Super League having ticked plenty of IMG’s boxes both and off the field following last season’s relegation.

The current Championship league leaders demolished fellow second tier outfit Sheffield Eagles at Wembley on Saturday evening, with 50-6 the final score despite having trailed 6-0 up until the 23rd minute.

18-6 up come the break after a try on the hooter from interchange Thomas Doyle, Daryl Powell’s side went on to score 32 unanswered points in a rampant second half performance, with no doubt about where the trophy was heading.

The impressive record set by Wakefield Trinity in 1895 Cup triumph at Wembley against Sheffield Eagles

And thanks to having run the scoreboard up, Wakefield achieved some pretty neat history, winning by a 44-point margin under the arch.

Prior to Saturday’s victory, only four clubs had lifted the 1895 Cup – Sheffield themselves in 2019, Featherstone Rovers in 2021, Leigh (then-Centurions) in 2022 and Halifax Panthers last year.

The Eagles, inaugural winners of the competition, had held the record for the biggest-winning margin in a final with their 36-18 success against Widnes Vikings.

That too came under the famous Wembley arch following a Challenge Cup final which involved Warrington Wolves, though on that occasion five years ago, Wire had beaten St Helens rather than been beaten by Wigan Warriors.

The only 1895 Cup final to date played away from Wembley was Leigh’s 30-16 triumph against Featherstone in 2022, played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Elsewhere, the year prior, Fev beat York 41-34 at Wembley.

And last year, Halifax’s victory against Batley Bulldogs at the national stadium came by a 12-10 margin, escaping Golden Point drama as Luke Hooley missed a touchline conversion for the Bulldogs to take the clash past the 80-minute mark.