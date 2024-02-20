The four Super League players appealing bans at tribunal on Tuesday evening

Four Super League players from four different clubs are appealing charges and suspensions at an operational rules tribunal on Tuesday evening – including Hull forward Ligi Sao, Love Rugby League can confirm.

In total, seven Super League players will appear before the tribunal on Tuesday. Three of those, Hull’s Franklin Pele, Castleford’s Liam Watts and Catalans’ Michael McIlorum, have been summoned to appear after receiving Grade E charges. They could face significant bans of between four and six games if found guilty.

But four more players will also appear after they and their respective clubs opted to appeal their charges. Hull forward Sao, who was sent off after retaliating in an incident involving Hull KR hooker Matt Parcell, is one of those – with Sao and Hull set to argue that he was retaliating and the severity of the charge is too harsh.

Catalans’ Paul Seguier will also appeal his two-match suspension, with Salford fullback Ryan Brierley also set to appeal his one-match ban. Castleford’s Charbel Tasipale is another who will argue against his suspension of one match.

The cases involving four Leigh Leopards players who were charged – including two who received suspensions – have been delayed due to the fact they do not play this weekend. Leigh were scheduled to face Wigan, but their World Club Challenge commitments has left them without a game.

It means they have another week to decide whether or not they wish to appeal any of the charges or suspensions. From those, prop Tom Amone was given a two-match ban for head contact, while Ricky Leutele was given a one-match ban for the same offence.

The cases involving Championship and League 1 clubs will be heard place tomorrow – and Wakefield half-back Mason Lino is among them. Trinity have opted to appeal his three-match suspension for striking following their Challenge Cup game against Siddal.

