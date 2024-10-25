Castleford Tigers have confirmed that Danny McGuire will become their next head coach after the club agreed a deal for him to succeed Craig Lingard.

The Leeds Rhinos legend has agreed a three-year deal to become coach at the Tigers with immediate effect, securing his first permanent role as a head coach after stints as an assistant at both Hull KR and Castleford.

McGuire worked under Lingard for the latter’s sole season in charge of the Tigers, and has now been elevated to Lingard’s successor after Castleford decided to part company with him at the start of this week.

McGuire said: “I am really excited and feel privileged to be given the opportunity to be head coach of Castleford Tigers. I am looking forward to a strong pre-season and getting the players ready to represent the club and fans with pride.”

Love Rugby League revealed this week that McGuire was in pole position to secure the job at Castleford – and how his priority was to bring his former Leeds team-mate, Brett Delaney, with him as assistant coach.

Delaney’s departure from Hull KR was confirmed earlier this week and while no confirmation of his appointment at Castleford was made on Friday morning, the club did confirm McGuire had the power to choose his own assistant.

That would heavily suggest that Delaney will be on the way to Wheldon Road to form part of a new-look coaching staff at Castleford alongside McGuire.

New Tigers owner Martin Jepson said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Danny McGuire as head coach of Castleford Tigers. I am sure that Danny will be able to call on all his experience over many years in the game, for what will be his first head coach role.

“I have been hugely impressed with Danny’s ambition, his determination, and his technical knowledge of the game and I look forward to working alongside him. I am also sure Danny will be able to help attract like-minded players to the club as we continue to build for next season. Danny will be able to select and appoint an assistant coach.”

