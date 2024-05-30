As we approach the halfway stage of the 2024 Super League season, it’s fair to say that there are some players who have improved as the rounds have gone on.

From slow starts – understandable in plenty of cases – to in-form purple patches, some of the competition’s best players right now have overcome indifferent openings to the new campaign to hit their strides as we approach midway in the season.

Here’s a look at six of the best.

Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh Leopards ace Matt Moylan

Undoubtedly the standout inclusion in this category, Leigh Leopards star Moylan now appears to be getting somewhere near his very best in Super League.

To be fair to Moylan, very few, if any, imports from the NRL in positions such as half-back hit the ground running immediately. The grounds are heavy, the weather is miserable and adjusting to life in a faster competition isn’t exactly seamless, even for a player of Moylan’s calibre.

But of late, he’s really got into a groove with Leigh, looking classy at both half-back and fullback. He is starting to look like the player the Leopards had high hopes for when they signed him.

Waqa Blake (St Helens)

Waqa Blake

Much like Moylan, there is mitigation in Blake’s early days in Super League given how he had made the move to the competition for the first time having spent his whole career in the NRL.

Blake struggled to adjust initially, or at least that’s how it seemed. But in recent weeks, Blake looks to be offering great value to Paul Wellens’ side on the wing, having initially been deployed at centre. It’s left the door ajar for a potential new contract too – and Blake’s last few performances have suggested he has the potential to stick around, perhaps.

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

Adam Keighran in action for Wigan

This isn’t to say Keighran was poor by any stretch of the imagination since joining the reigning Super League champions. In truth, it’s difficult to stand out in a side littered with quality.

But in recent weeks, Keighran’s performances have certainly raised up another level or two, and he looks to be every inch the replacement for Toby King that the Warriors would have been hoping for. His goal-kicking has come in handy on more than one occasion too and Wigan’s backline looks set for the foreseeable – with Keighran a firm part of it.

Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards)

Another player who has been influential in Leigh’s turnaround in form in recent weeks. With captain John Asiata sidelined, Leigh have had to discover another way to play without one of their main talismanic figures.

And Trout’s performances in the pack, especially when deployed at 13, have proven to be increasingly significant. He’s another who’s really stepped up his form in recent weeks: and it’s coincided with an upturn in Leigh’s form.

Tex Hoy (Castleford Tigers)

Tex Hoy in action for Castleford Tigers

Since switching clubs mid-season, it’s safe to say Hoy is enjoying perhaps his best form since moving to England.

The move to Castleford Tigers has helped rejuvenate him following a difficult start to 2024 with Hull FC, perhaps best underlined by his try-scoring exploits in last weekend’s win against his former club.

His form has left many Tigers fans demanding an extension to the initial deal agreed until the end of this season – if he continues in this fashion for a few more weeks, Hoy has bound to have plenty of interested parties, not just Castleford.

Josh Drinkwater (Warrington Wolves)

Josh Drinkwater scores for Warrington against Leigh. Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images.

Drinkwater’s Warrington future looked to be in real doubt as recently as a couple of months ago. Unable to force his way past teenager Leon Hayes, there were even suggestions that he could be allowed to leave the club in search of regular game-time.

But with Hayes’ injury leaving the door open for Drinkwater to reclaim his spot in the Wire side, he has certainly taken his chance. The half-back has slotted back in effectively alongside George Williams to help lead the Wolves back to Wembley next weekend, and sit joint-top of Super League.

