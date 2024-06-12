The 6 Super League fixtures yet to be contested in 2024 including Grand Final rematches

This weekend sees almost every team – with the exception of Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors – pass the halfway mark of 2024 in terms of games played.

Yet bizarrely, despite 10 of the competition’s 12 teams having played 14 fixtures by the time we get to Sunday evening, there are some sides who have yet to even face off against one another once in 2024 – while other teams will have met as many as three times by the conclusion of this upcoming round.

It is a bizarre quirk of a fixture calendar which is epitomised by Castleford versus Wigan: a fixture that will have been staged three times in the league already by Friday evening – four if you include their Challenge Cup tie. Meanwhile, both the Tigers and Wigan have both got one opposition side they have not even played once as of yet.

In fact, every team in Super League has a foe they’ve yet to face – despite playing at least one other team twice or more thus far. Here’s the fixtures we’re still yet to see: and when we will see them for the first time.

Catalans v Huddersfield (Saturday June 22)

The Dragons and the Giants have still yet to meet in 2024 in Super League and when they do, it will no doubt be a game that has major ramifications for both.

With Huddersfield looking to push for the top six and Catalans looking to finish as high up inside the play-off places as possible, their two meetings scheduled for the second half of the season will have a huge bearing on the final position for both teams.

Incidentally, they have played once this year – but that was in the Challenge Cup, with the Giants stunning Catalans to win convincingly in Perpignan in the quarter-finals of the competition.

St Helens v Warrington (Friday July 19)

It is a contest that has been played in major finals at places including Wembley in recent years – but we are yet to to see the Saints and the Wire do battle in Super League yet this season, incredibly.

As with the previous fixture, it has been contested in the Challenge Cup, with Warrington emerging triumphant on that occasion. But in the league, as we approach mid-June, we’ve still not seen two of Super League’s top three do battle.

And bizarrely, it won’t be contested for the first time until the middle of next month! By then, the Saints and the Wire will have played multiple sides on two occasions, without playing each other once.

Castleford v Hull KR (Thursday June 20)

Two Yorkshire rivals still to do battle in 2024 are Castleford and Hull KR – but that will soon be put right.

Willie Peters’ side travel to West Yorkshire to take on Craig Lingard’s men next Thursday, meaning that by then, both teams will have played every side in Super League at least once.

Salford v Hull FC (Sunday July 7)

Hull have played local rivals Hull KR twice, London twice and Huddersfield a staggering three times in all competitions – but they’ve yet to meet the Red Devils.

Given the drama surrounding Paul Rowley earlier this season, there will be a fair bit of intrigue around that fixture when it eventually takes place for the first time. Their first meeting is at Salford at the beginning of next month.

London v Leigh (Friday July 19)

The Broncos have played 10 of the 11 sides in Super League so far since their return to the top-flight: with the one exception Adrian Lam’s Leopards.

Leigh will perhaps take cautious optimism from the fact they’ve still got two meetings against London still to play when it comes to their play-off push.

Their first meeting is next month in the capital.

Leeds v Wigan (Friday August 9)

It’s been a game that’s featured in Super League Grand Finals and has been one of the competition’s most iconic fixtures – but Leeds versus Wigan is still almost two months away from being seen for the first time in 2024!

Arguably the biggest quirk of the calendar without question, Leeds don’t face the Warriors until August for the first time! Their first meeting is on August 9 at Headingley, before the return fixture in Wigan in September.

By then, the Warriors will have played as many as four teams three times!

