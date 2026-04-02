Tevita Pangai Jr reappears as shock Super League transfer option

Former Catalans Dragons forward Tevita Pangai Jr is back on the market as a possible mid-season transfer option for Super League clubs, Love Rugby League has been told.

Pangai Jr’s career has been the topic of much discussion over the last six months. After an acrimonious departure from Catalans Dragons, he looked set to stay in Super League for the 2026 season after agreeing a one-year deal with Warrington Wolves.

But that deal fell through when Pangai Jr decided to remain in France and pursue a career in rugby union.

At the time, Warrington said: “Tevita Pangai Jr has recently informed the club of his decision not to join for the 2026 season. While we are disappointed, the club accepts his decision, as we remain committed to building a squad of players who are fully invested in the club and its ambitions. We wish Tevita the very best in his future endeavours.”

Pangai Jr then surfaced at sixth tier French rugby union team SC Leucate – though he made only a fleeting appearance there before leaving the club. He subsequently had trials at the likes of former European champions Biarritz, who now play in France’s second tier, the Pro D2.

But Love Rugby League has been told that Pangai Jr is now looking at options in England once again – with a possible mid-season deal as early as next month able to be struck due to the timing of the rugby union season. That would suggest a move back to league when the 15-man code campaign concludes in May.

At least two Super League clubs have confirmed they have been informed about Pangai Jr’s potential availability.

Reports in France at the start of this year suggested that Pangai Jr was going to sign for one of the Hull clubs in Super League, but neither Rovers nor FC signed the forward. However, a return to the competition for the rest of 2026 now may be on the cards.

Hull FC have a quota space after Liam Knight’s exit, but their focus is on a fullback. Castleford also have a spot after securing dispensation for Blake Taaffe, but are also hunting a new man at the back.

Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Toulouse, Warrington and Wigan also have spots at their disposal as it stands after the increase to ten.