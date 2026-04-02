Hull KR have signed Ryan Hampshire following a successful trial period with the club.

The utility back has been featuring for the club’s reserve grade side recently, with the 31-year-old now penning a deal until the end of the season to help provide depth across the backline within Willie Peters’ squad.

Hampshire was previously playing in the Championship for Featherstone Rovers but has been a free agent since their demise and removal from the Rugby Football League structure. Before that, he amassed plenty of Super League experience while representing Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers and Leigh. In total, Hampshire has played 155 top-flight games, scoring 52 tries and kicking 149 goals.

Hull KR head coach, Willie Peters, said: “Ryan has come into the group on trial and has impressed us with his professionalism and attitude in training.

“Ryan has earned this opportunity through training and his performances with the Reserves and the way he’s applied himself since arriving at the club.

“He’s an experienced player who understands the game and can cover several key positions in the spine, which is important to us.”

Rovers have plenty of depth across their squad, but Hampshire’s ability to play fullback, wing and in the halves provides further coverage for the Robins, who are keen to fight out for silverware on all fronts and with that, face a season without a week off if they are successful in achieving that.

He will not be part of the squad to take on Hull FC this Friday, but will come into contention beyond that.

Hampshire’s last Super League appearances came almost two years ago when he featured for Wigan Warriors in their 30-4 defeat to Leeds Rhinos in August. He made nine appearances for Matt Peet’s side that year as they won the quadruple.