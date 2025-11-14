Tevita Pangai Jr has moved quickly to sign for a new club after his exit from Warrington Wolves – but it isn’t where you perhaps would have expected.

Pangai Jr had agreed a one-year deal to join Warrington in 2026, but that deal was ultimately withdrawn after it was agreed the towering prop would not head to England following his exit from Catalans Dragons.

Instead, Pangai Jr will remain in France – in the lower tiers of French rugby union after agreeing to play for SIXTH division side Sporting Club Leucate.

The town of Leucate is based just 20 miles away from Perpignan, where Pangai Jr spent his 2025 season with Catalans. And according to the club’s post unveiling the forward’s signature on a ‘temporary’ deal, the decision appears to be motivated by family.

They said: “Tevita Pangai Junior temporarily joins the Damier Family. At the end of his contract with the Catalan Dragons, he decided to stay in the south of France where his wife should give birth to their child.

“Totally amateur, connected by mutual friends, he wants to discover and progress in rugby at XV. He hopes in the future to find a professional club corresponding to his level.

“Waiting for the acceptance of his file by the FFR, he begins training with his new Sporting teammates today. This Wednesday Tevita, signed the official documents of her membership.”

It would appear that Pangai Jr is lining up a move into the professional ranks of French rugby union, and he would have no shortage of options in the south of France – with a number of elite clubs in the region.

But for now, he will ply his trade in the sixth tier of French rugby union in the town of Leucate – a far cry from his agreed deal to sign for Warrington.

