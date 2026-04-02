Castleford Tigers winger Mikaele Ravalawa could be set to return from injury as early as this weekend’s local derby with Wakefield Trinity: with Alex Mellor due back in a fortnight, Ryan Carr has confirmed.

Ravalawa missed last week’s victory over Bradford Bulls and at the time, it was unclear whether or not the winger had been dropped or whether or not he was struggling with an issue following a difficult start to life in Super League.

But Carr has revealed that Ravalawa has been struggling with a leg complaint that investigations have shown is not as serious as first feared. Having trained with the Tigers this week in the run-up to Sunday’s game with Wakefield, Carr suggested that he has not completely ruled out a return for the winger.

That would likely be a direct replacement for Semi Valemei, who failed a head assessment during the Bradford victory – but Castleford also have new loanee Jake Thewlis available and ready to be thrown in.

But if Ravalawa does not make this weekend, their game with Wigan in a fortnight is likely to be his return date.

Carr confirmed: “We’re still working on Mika with his leg issue. He’s picked up a knock, and was carrying a limp towards the end of the game. We’re investigating it further but it’s not too serious and if not this week, it’ll probably the following week.”

The same timeframe is similar for captain Mellor. He suffered a broken leg at the end of February, with an initial prognosis of two months given for him to return.

But Mellor is progressing well in his recovery and Carr said their clash with the Warriors in a fortnight’s time now represents a realistic window for him to be back on the field.

“He’s getting there and progressing really well. It’s just ticking all the boxes he can but it’s the bone that’s got to heal up. In the next few weeks, we’ll see him. There’s a cup weekend we won’t have a fixture in and after that we play Wigan – so by the Wigan game, we’d assume he’d be back.”