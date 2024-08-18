5 takeaways from Huddersfield Giants’ win over Castleford Tigers in Magic Weekend finale

Huddersfield Giants brought the curtain down on Magic Weekend with a comfortable 20-12 win over Castleford Tigers at Elland Road.

The Giants scored three tries thanks to Sam Halsall, Sam Hewitt and Esan Marsters to give Luke Robinson’s an 18-0 lead before Jason Qareqare scored two consolation tries the Tigers.

Love Rugby League was in attendance at Elland Road: here’s our six conclusions and takeaways from the closing game of the weekend..

Huddersfield’s unsung hero

Sam Hewitt probably doesn’t get the recognition he deserves: but the Huddersfield academy product is one of the club’s unsung heroes.

The 25-year-old covers pretty much every blade of the grass on the pitch in every game that he plays. He is somewhat of a tackling machine and he is always leading Huddersfield’s kick chases.

It’s probably fair to say that he is one of the most underrated back-rowers in Super League. He gives his all every single game.

Luke Robinson the man for Huddersfield?

Robinson has secured his second win since taking the head coaching reins at Huddersfield on an interim basis following the sacking of Ian Watson in July.

Robinson, who has made no secret of the fact that he wants the Huddersfield job on an interim basis, has now won two games from six.

Whilst that isn’t the best record to have, it must be acknowledged that the Giants have shown signs of improvement under Robinson over the last couple of weeks: on both sides of the ball.

It’ll be interesting to see the route the club will go down when it comes to appointing their next head coach: but you’d argue that they could do much worse than giving Robinson the chance to take on his first head coaching role on a permanent basis. His time is now, you feel.

A deserved new deal for Cudjoe

Before the game, Huddersfield announced that club stalwart Leroy Cudjoe had signed a new contract to remain with the club until the end of 2025.

The 36-year-old has made more than 350 appearances for his hometown club since making his first-team debut back in 2008.

Cudjoe is the definition of a club legend. He has transformed he way he plays since moving into the loose forward role, and it is a position he is thriving in at present, so his new contract is richly deserved.

The green shoots for Castleford

2024 has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Castleford, having enjoyed some massive highs and experienced the lowest of the lows.

But one thing is clear to see: the Tigers have improved massively under the tutelage of head coach Craig Lingard.

And there are things to be positive about if you’re a Cas fan. There were four academy products on show at Magic Weekend – Jason Qareqare, Joe Westerman, Liam Watts and George Hill – with Qareqare even bagging a brace. George Hill looks a real talent, too.

They might not be satisfied with their league position – but when you compare the club from now to 12 months ago – there’s big improvement there.

Nervy disciplinary wait

The Giants will be sweating on Monday’s match review panel, with halfback Tui Lolohea and prop Fenton Rogers both being sent to the sin bin.

Lolohea was yellow carded for a high shot on Jacob Miller in the first half whilst youngster Rogers was sin-binned in the second 40 for a high tackle on Castleford prop Sylvester Namo.

It’s going to be a nervy wait come Monday morning when the RFL’s match review panel meets to discuss the weekend’s action.

