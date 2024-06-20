Across the second half of the Super League season, Love Rugby League will be taking on you, the fans, in our weekly predictions for the top flight.

Each week, we’ll be speaking to a prominent fans group or a high-profile supporter to get their predictions for the upcoming round of action: and first in the seat is St Helens fan group RedVee.net.

One of the most notable fan accounts on social media, Dave from RedVee has offered his score predictions for the six games in Round 15. It’s one point for a correct result, and five points for a correct score in Super League.

Castleford v Hull KR

Don’t be fooled by Castleford’s showing again Wigan – they still came up short despite catching the Warriors in the aftermath of Wembley. Expect the Robins to win comfortably as they continue to impress.

RedVee: Hull KR by 28

Love RL: Hull KR by 12

Leeds v Leigh

Rohan Smith may have finally fallen on his sword, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that this Leeds side are a turgid mess with no heart for a battle. Leigh’s revival will continue as they push for a playoff place with another win on the road.

RedVee: Leigh by 14

Love RL: Leigh by 8

Wigan v London

Wigan will win by a lot as they concentrate on points difference in a game that is already a foregone conclusion. If this was boxing, London wouldn’t have been granted a licence to step into the ring.

RedVee: Wigan by 58

Love RL: Wigan by 36

Hull FC v Warrington

The perfect game for Warrington to get their season back on track – with Hull FC incapable of winning back to back games. A big victory will keep the Wolves fans dreaming that it could still be their year.

RedVee: Warrington by 20

Love RL: Warrington by 6

Catalans v Huddersfield

It’s hard to pinpoint quite what’s gone wrong in Perpignan, with the Dragons losing 5 out of their last 6 – even their sole victory in that run was against the Rhinos which doesn’t give much comfort. However that run can’t last forever and it’s difficult to imagine the Giants securing back to back victories in France. The Dragons win a low scoring contest.

RedVee: Catalans by 8

Love RL: Catalans by 12

Salford v St Helens

Redvee predicting a Saints win shock! This is a tough assignment for Saints but Wellens men have quietly been going about their business as they continue to keep their points tally moving along. Salford will provide a strong test, but Saints should have enough to come away with the spoils having scored 20+ in their last five games.

RedVee: St Helens by 10

Love RL: St Helens by 2

ROHAN SMITH EXIT REACTION

Ranking every Leeds Rhinos coach in Super League era by win percentage after Rohan Smith exit

Leeds Rhinos head coach: Analysing potential options for Rohan Smith’s successor

Rohan Smith’s 5 key Leeds Rhinos moments which led to his Headingley departure

Leeds Rhinos interim coaching structure confirmed after Rohan Smith exit

Paul Rowley update as Leeds Rhinos begin search for Rohan Smith replacement