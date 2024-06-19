Leeds Rhinos interim coaching structure confirmed after Rohan Smith exit

Rohan Smith’s assistant coaches, Chev Walker and Scott Grix, will assume control of the Leeds Rhinos first-team in the wake of Smith’s departure from the Super League club.

Leeds confirmed on Wednesday that they had relieved Smith of his duties after just over two years in charge at AMT Headingley. His final game in charge proved to be the disastrous defeat at Hull FC on Saturday afternoon, which the Rhinos lost 18-10.

He leaves Leeds just two points shy of the play-offs but, with a massive game coming up this Friday against Leigh Leopards, the Rhinos have opted to make a change now, with an international break looming on the horizon.

But the remainder of Smith’s coaching staff will remain in post at Headingley, at least in the short-term – though what happens beyond the international break remains unclear.

And it will be Grix and Walker who are tasked with the responsibility of coaching Leeds into what will be a hugely emotional occasion on Friday evening, when the Rhinos celebrate the life of their legendary player, Rob Burrow CBE.

It is not the first time a former Rhinos star has been asked to take up the reins on an interim basis while the club look for their next head coach. The likes of Kevin Sinfield and Jamie Jones-Buchanan have done the job in recent years in between appointments.

And now Walker, alongside former Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants fullback Grix, will be the next to do the job. They will coach the final training session before the game on Thursday, before stepping into the head coaching role 24 hours later as the Rhinos take to the field.

MORE REACTION TO SMITH’S EXIT

Leeds Rhinos head coach: Analysing potential options for Rohan Smith’s successor

Rohan Smith, Ian Blease’s first words after Leeds Rhinos exit confirmed