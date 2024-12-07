Super League icon to play incredible 27th professional season at 43

Former Great Britain international Paul Sykes has signed up to play an astonishing 27th professional season in 2025 at the age of 43 after signing a new deal with hometown club Dewsbury Rams.

Sykes has signed a new deal with League 1 outfit Dewsbury which will see him enter his 10th season with his hometown club next season.

The 43-year-old’s longevity within the game is remarkable to say the least – with the veteran half-back having made his Super League debut for Bradford Bulls all the way back in 1999!

Sykes has made 186 appearances for Dewsbury since arriving from Featherstone Rovers ahead of the 2016 campaign, scoring 30 tries and kicking 471 goals whilst racking up 1,071 points.

“I’m very happy to have signed again with Dewsbury for another year,” said Sykes. “I’m looking forward to the challenge and working with the boys.”

Dewsbury coach Paul March added: “It’s great to have Sykesy back for another season, his experience will be vital with our young squad this season.”

Sykes has made 539 career appearances since making his first-team debut for Bradford Bulls back in 1999.

The Yorkshireman came through the ranks at Bradford before heading to London Broncos, playing 137 games for the capital club over six seasons.

Sykes returned to Bradford in 2008, spending four more seasons at Odsal, before heading to Wakefield Trinity for two years.

The Dewsbury-born playmaker made the transition into a part-time environment when he joined Championship side Featherstone Rovers in 2015 before heading to his hometown Dewsbury the following year, where he has been ever since.

Sykes won a solitary cap for Great Britain in 2007 and played five games for England on the international stage.

Sykes’ contract extension sees him become Dewsbury’s 25th confirmed squad member for 2025 – with Jacob Hookem, Caelum Jordan, George Senior, Tommy Brierley, Dan Coates, Charlie Harris, Jackson Walker, Will Shaw, Joe Summers, Dec Tomlinson, Matt Garside, Luke Mearns, Harvey Roberts, Liam Copland, Toby Everett, Jamie Field, Dale Ferguson, Louis Collinson, Sam Day, Jack Briggs, Keenen Tomlinson, Joel Russell, Louie Walker, AJ Boardman and Sykes all signed up with the Rams.

