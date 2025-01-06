London Broncos’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time including numerous club icons

Be it as ‘London’ or ‘Harlequins’, the capital club have been involved in 21 of the 29 Super League seasons to date – including the 2024 edition which saw Mike Eccles’ side win the hearts of many in adversity.

Below, we run through the Broncos‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off games included, but not matches in The Qualifiers – which London were involved in on three occasions.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions – including the Challenge Cup – are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on December 31, 2024

10. Tony Clubb / Tony Martin – 36

Left: Tony Clubb in action for Harlequins in 2010; Right: Tony Martin in action for London Broncos in 1997

Tony Clubb’s first Super League try for London/Harlequins: Harlequins 20-34 Castleford Tigers (12.03.2006 – Round 5)

Tony Clubb’s last Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 24-30 Catalans Dragons (28.03.2013 – Round 9)

Tony Clubb’s total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 47 in 155 appearances

Tony Martin’s first Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 13-34 Wigan (17.08.1996 – Round 21)

Tony Martin’s last Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 38-14 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (07.09.2003 – Round 26)

Tony Martin’s total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 40 in 107 appearances

9. Chris Melling – 38

First Super League try for London/Harlequins: Harlequins 18-18 Salford City Reds (17.02.2007 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 30-30 Castleford Tigers (01.06.2013 – Round 17)

Total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 42 in 163 appearances

8. Nigel Roy – 39

Nigel Roy in action for London Broncos in 2004

First Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 43-12 Huddersfield Giants (13.04.2001 – Round 5)

Last Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 22-26 Wigan Warriors (12.09.2004 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 43 in 108 appearances

= Tulsen Tollett – 39

First Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 38-22 Paris St Germain (04.04.1996 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 20-12 Wigan Warriors (29.04.2001 – Round 8)

Total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 41 in 122 appearances

6. Greg Fleming – 40

Greg Fleming in action for London Broncos in 1999

First Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 24-18 Huddersfield Giants (07.03.1999 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for London/Harlequins: Huddersfield Giants 28-24 London Broncos (16.09.2001 – Round 28)

Total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 44 in 73 appearances

5. Chad Randall – 41

First Super League try for London/Harlequins: Hull FC 30-16 Harlequins (16.06.2006 – Round 17)

Last Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 24-30 Catalans Dragons (28.03.2013 – Round 9)

Total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 48 in 197 appearances

= Paul Sykes – 41

Paul Sykes kicks a conversion for London Broncos in 2005

First Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 26-6 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (08.07.2001 – Round 18)

Last Super League try for London/Harlequins: Catalans Dragons 30-14 Harlequins (15.09.2007 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 49 in 137 appearances

3. Kieran Dixon – 42

First Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 36-0 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (31.03.2012 – Round 9)

Last Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 10-36 Leeds Rhinos (01.09.2019 – Round 27)

Total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 61 in 101 appearances

2. Dennis Moran – 74

Dennis Moran in action for London Broncos in 2002

First Super League try for London/Harlequins: Halifax Blue Sox 16-11 London Broncos (18.03.2001 – Round 2)

Last Super League try for London/Harlequins: Leeds Rhinos 42-14 London Broncos (17.09.2004 – Round 28)

Total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 76 in 115 appearances

1. Luke Dorn – 99

First Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 28-24 Warrington Wolves (13.02.2005 – Round 1)

Last Super League try for London/Harlequins: London Broncos 18-30 Leeds Rhinos (05.08.2013 – Round 23)

Total number of tries for London/Harlequins in the summer era (all competitions): 109 in 166 appearances