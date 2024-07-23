Super League form table: Castleford Tigers cruising, St Helens in bottom three as all 12 teams ranked

The 2024 Super League season is approaching the business end of proceedings: and all 12 teams find themselves in contrasting runs of form.

Although a couple of teams appear not to have much to play for over the final nine or ten games, there’s still an enormous amount riding on nearly every single game left to play in 2024.

And over the last five games, a number of teams are beginning to hit their strides. Here’s the form table across the past five weeks.

It’s Warrington Wolves who sit on top with four wins from their last five: one of three teams to have eight points from the last available ten. Their only defeat in that run was five games ago against Salford; beat Wigan on Friday, and it’ll be ten from the last ten for Sam Burgess’ side.

Wigan Warriors and Hull KR are the other two sides with eight points from ten and the team just below them? Craig Lingard’s Castleford Tigers! The Tigers have won their last three games and have six points from ten and while the play-offs is a stretch too far, Castleford are improving without question.

Leigh Leopards, Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils also have three wins from their last five: you could argue the Leopards will have to outperform both of those sides in the last nine games to stand any chance of breaking into the top six.

Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos are next with two wins from their last five and incredibly, you have to go all the way down to 10th in the form table to find Paul Wellens’ St Helens.

They’ve won just one of their last five, as have Huddersfield Giants – and need to drastically pick up their form to stand any chance of a top-two finish going into the play-offs.

Bottom, with no points from the last ten, is London Broncos.

1. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD +69)

Round 14: Warrington 14-25 Salford (L)

Round 15: Hull FC 18-24 Warrington (W)

Round 16: Warrington 48-0 Huddersfield (W)

Round 17: Warrington 30-18 Leeds (W)

Round 18: St Helens 10-24 Warrington (W)

2. Wigan Warriors – 8 points (PD +58)

Round 14: Castleford 8-10 Wigan (W)

Round 15: Wigan 36-0 London (W)

Round 16: Wigan 24-6 Leigh (W)

Round 17: Wigan 16-12 St Helens (W)

Round 18: Hull FC 24-22 Wigan (L)

3. Hull KR – 8 points (PD +48)

Round 14: Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield (W)

Round 15: Castleford 12-13 Hull KR (W)

Round 16: Hull KR 14-15 Catalans (L)

Round 17: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR (W)

Round 18: Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (W)

4. Castleford Tigers – 6 points (PD +19)

Round 14: Castleford 8-10 Wigan (L)

Round 15: Castleford 12-13 Hull KR (L)

Round 16: St Helens 6-8 Castleford (W)

Round 17: London 20-34 Castleford (W)

Round 18: Castleford 24-18 Catalans (W)

5. Leigh Leopards – 6 points (PD +16)

Round 14: Catalans 2-10 Leigh (W)

Round 15: Leeds 18-10 Leigh (L)

Round 16: Wigan 24-6 Leigh (L)

Round 17: Leigh 20-16 Huddersfield (W)

Round 18: Leigh 36-6 London (W)

6. Catalans Dragons – 6 points (PD +11)

Round 14: Catalans 2-10 Leigh (L)

Round 15: Catalans 22-18 Huddersfield (W)

Round 16: Hull KR 14-15 Catalans (W)

Round 17: Catalans 20-0 Salford (W)

Round 18: Castleford 24-18 Catalans (L)

7. Salford Red Devils – 6 points (PD -15)

Round 14: Warrington 14-25 Salford (W)

Round 15: Salford 20-18 St Helens (W)

Round 16: Salford 22-20 Hull FC (W)

Round 17: Catalans 20-0 Salford (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 18-8 Salford (L)

8. Hull FC – 4 points (PD -12)

Round 14: Hull FC 18-10 Leeds (W)

Round 15: Hull FC 18-24 Warrington (L)

Round 16: Salford 22-20 Hull FC (L)

Round 17: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR (L)

Round 18: Hull FC 24-22 Wigan (W)

9. Leeds Rhinos – 4 points (PD -19)

Round 14: Hull FC 18-10 Leeds (L)

Round 15: Leeds 18-10 Leigh (W)

Round 16: Leeds 17-16 London (W)

Round 17: Warrington 30-18 Leeds (L)

Round 18: Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (L)

10. St Helens – 2 points (PD +24)

Round 14: London 6-52 St Helens (W)

Round 15: Salford 20-18 St Helens (L)

Round 16: St Helens 6-8 Castleford (L)

Round 17: Wigan 16-12 St Helens (L)

Round 18: St Helens 10-24 Warrington (L)

11. Huddersfield Giants – 2 points (PD -72)

Round 14: Hull KR 32-6 Huddersfield (L)

Round 15: Catalans 22-18 Huddersfield (L)

Round 16: Warrington 48-0 Huddersfield (L)

Round 17: Leigh 20-16 Huddersfield (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 18-8 Salford (W)

12. London Broncos – 0 points (PD -127)

Round 14: London 6-52 St Helens (L)

Round 15: Wigan 36-0 London (L)

Round 16: Leeds 17-16 London (L)

Round 17: London 20-34 Castleford (L)

Round 18: Leigh 36-6 London (L)

