Super League fixtures 2025: Every confirmed broadcast pick

For the first time, the vast majority of Super League’s broadcast picks have been revealed alongside the fixtures, with 49 games already chosen between Sky Sports and the BBC.

As was the case last term, the 2025 season will see every Super League game broadcast live by Sky, with the competition’s principal broadcaster selecting two main games each week, known as their ‘exclusive’ games.

All that means is that the two fixtures are broadcast live on the actual Sky Sports+ TV channel with a full production including pundits, pre-match build-up and post-match reactions.

The remaining four fixtures in each round will still be live, but will be behind the red button on Sky Sports+ with just five minutes of pre-match build-up and no pundits.

Sky have confirmed 41 of their ‘exclusive’ broadcast picks for the season in total at the time of writing, including all six Magic Weekend games in Round 10.

Elsewhere, the BBC will again be a secondary broadcast partner for Super League in 2025. They have locked in eight selections so far with most of their games to be shown on a Saturday evening with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The confirmed broadcast picks are below…

2025 FIXTURE RELEASE DAY

Round 1

Thursday, February 13

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky

Friday, February 14

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO) – Sky

Saturday, February 15

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5.30pm KO) – BBC

Round 2

Thursday, February 20

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Sky

Friday, February 21

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Sky

Sunday, February 23

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (2.30pm KO) – BBC

Round 3

Friday, February 28

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Sky

Saturday, March 1

Wakefield Trinity v St Helens (2.30pm KO) – BBC

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves [Las Vegas] (9.30pm KO) – Sky

Round 4

Thursday, March 6

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky

Friday, March 7

St Helens v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 5

Friday, March 21

St Helens v Warrington Wolves (8pm KO) – Sky

Saturday, March 22

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm KO) – Sky

Round 6

Thursday, March 27

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (8pm KO) – Sky

Friday, March 28

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 7

Thursday, April 10

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO) – Sky

Friday, April 11

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 8 (‘Rivals Round)

Friday, April 18 (Good Friday)

Hull FC v Hull KR (12.30pm KO) – Sky

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (3pm KO) – Sky

Saturday, April 19

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (1.30pm KO) – BBC

Round 9

Thursday, April 24

Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm KO) – Sky

Friday, April 25

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 10 (Magic Weekend)

All Sky exclusive picks

Saturday, May 3

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (3pm KO)

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (5.15pm KO)

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (7.30pm KO)

Sunday, May 4

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC (1pm KO)

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (3.15pm KO)

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm KO)

Round 11

Thursday, May 15

St Helens v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Sky

Friday, May 16

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 12

Friday, May 23

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Sky

Saturday, May 24

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (2.30pm KO) – BBC

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm KO) – Sky

Round 13

Thursday, May 29

Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky

Friday, May 30

Hull KR v St Helens (8pm KO) – Sky

Saturday, May 31

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (2.30pm KO) – BBC

Round 14

Friday, June 13

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Sky

Saturday, June 14

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (5.30pm KO) – Sky

Sunday, June 15

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (2.30pm KO) – BBC

Round 15

Thursday, June 19

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Sky

Friday, June 20

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 16

TBC – No fixtures selected yet

Round 17

Friday, July 4

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 18

Friday July 11

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 19

Thursday, July 17

St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 20 (‘Split Round’)

Friday, July 25

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 21

Friday, August 8

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 22

Friday, August 15

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 23

TBC – No fixtures selected yet

Round 24

TBC – No fixtures selected yet

Round 25

Friday, September 5

St Helens v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO) – Sky

Round 26

TBC – No fixtures selected yet

Round 27

TBC – No fixtures selected yet