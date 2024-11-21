Super League fixtures 2025: Every confirmed broadcast pick
For the first time, the vast majority of Super League’s broadcast picks have been revealed alongside the fixtures, with 49 games already chosen between Sky Sports and the BBC.
As was the case last term, the 2025 season will see every Super League game broadcast live by Sky, with the competition’s principal broadcaster selecting two main games each week, known as their ‘exclusive’ games.
All that means is that the two fixtures are broadcast live on the actual Sky Sports+ TV channel with a full production including pundits, pre-match build-up and post-match reactions.
The remaining four fixtures in each round will still be live, but will be behind the red button on Sky Sports+ with just five minutes of pre-match build-up and no pundits.
Sky have confirmed 41 of their ‘exclusive’ broadcast picks for the season in total at the time of writing, including all six Magic Weekend games in Round 10.
Elsewhere, the BBC will again be a secondary broadcast partner for Super League in 2025. They have locked in eight selections so far with most of their games to be shown on a Saturday evening with a 5.30pm kick-off.
The confirmed broadcast picks are below…
2025 FIXTURE RELEASE DAY
Round 1
Thursday, February 13
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky
Friday, February 14
Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO) – Sky
Saturday, February 15
St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5.30pm KO) – BBC
Round 2
Thursday, February 20
Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Sky
Friday, February 21
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Sky
Sunday, February 23
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (2.30pm KO) – BBC
Round 3
Friday, February 28
Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Sky
Saturday, March 1
Wakefield Trinity v St Helens (2.30pm KO) – BBC
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves [Las Vegas] (9.30pm KO) – Sky
Round 4
Thursday, March 6
Hull FC v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky
Friday, March 7
St Helens v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 5
Friday, March 21
St Helens v Warrington Wolves (8pm KO) – Sky
Saturday, March 22
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm KO) – Sky
Round 6
Thursday, March 27
Castleford Tigers v Hull FC (8pm KO) – Sky
Friday, March 28
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 7
Thursday, April 10
Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO) – Sky
Friday, April 11
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 8 (‘Rivals Round)
Friday, April 18 (Good Friday)
Hull FC v Hull KR (12.30pm KO) – Sky
Wigan Warriors v St Helens (3pm KO) – Sky
Saturday, April 19
Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (1.30pm KO) – BBC
Round 9
Thursday, April 24
Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm KO) – Sky
Friday, April 25
Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 10 (Magic Weekend)
All Sky exclusive picks
Saturday, May 3
Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons (3pm KO)
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (5.15pm KO)
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (7.30pm KO)
Sunday, May 4
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC (1pm KO)
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (3.15pm KO)
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity (5.30pm KO)
Round 11
Thursday, May 15
St Helens v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Sky
Friday, May 16
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 12
Friday, May 23
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Sky
Saturday, May 24
Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (2.30pm KO) – BBC
Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm KO) – Sky
Round 13
Thursday, May 29
Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky
Friday, May 30
Hull KR v St Helens (8pm KO) – Sky
Saturday, May 31
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (2.30pm KO) – BBC
Round 14
Friday, June 13
Hull KR v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Sky
Saturday, June 14
Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (5.30pm KO) – Sky
Sunday, June 15
Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (2.30pm KO) – BBC
Round 15
Thursday, June 19
Castleford Tigers v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Sky
Friday, June 20
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 16
TBC – No fixtures selected yet
Round 17
Friday, July 4
Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 18
Friday July 11
Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 19
Thursday, July 17
St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 20 (‘Split Round’)
Friday, July 25
Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 21
Friday, August 8
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 22
Friday, August 15
Wigan Warriors v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 23
TBC – No fixtures selected yet
Round 24
TBC – No fixtures selected yet
Round 25
Friday, September 5
St Helens v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO) – Sky
Round 26
TBC – No fixtures selected yet
Round 27
TBC – No fixtures selected yet