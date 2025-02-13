Let’s get ready to.. actually, don’t be surprised if you don’t hear that on Thursday night despite the fact Michael Buffer is in town.

Buffer will be one of the guests of honour on Thursday as Wigan Warriors host Leigh Leopards in what is set to be one of the greatest opening nights in Super League history.

There will likely be a record attendance for the opening game of a Super League season, and Buffer will be there to get his first taste of rugby league in this country ahead of the historic fixtures in Las Vegas early next month.

But why is Buffer here – and what have Wigan and Sky Sports got planned? Plenty.

The 80-year-old has been flown to the UK for a significant cost: put it this way, he is not staying in a two-star hotel, and he didn’t fly economy class. But Sky Sports have covered the whole of the trip, not Wigan Warriors, and not Rugby League Commercial.

It is part of a major push from the broadcaster to attract eyeballs to Super League – and specifically to the Las Vegas trip on the opening weekend of March.

“Sky have been telling us that we have to try things differently but it’s interesting, they’re now coming to us with activation ideas now,” Wigan CEO Kris Radlinski tells Love Rugby League.

“You’re talking about money we’ve never had before. That’s not coming from rugby league’s pot, that’s coming from Sky Sports. They want to promote this event.

“We were on a call this week and there must have been 30 people from PR agencies. We’ve never had this kind of attention before. Every night they’ll check in with Brian Carney on Sky and they’ll treat it like fight week in the boxing.

“Then there’s the chapel.. which needs to be seen to be believed.”

Yes: those in attendance on Thursday night will indeed get the chance to step inside a custom-built chapel – again, paid for by Sky Sports – to honour one of Las Vegas’ most symbolic landmarks.

And on Friday – Valentine’s Day – Buffer will be there for a limited time, and he will witness couples celebrate their love for one another. The ceremonies will be conducted by a fully ordained celebrant, as it’s on the site of the Brick Community Stadium in the car park, which has a wedding license!

But Buffer will also be present at the Warriors on Thursday evening, when over 21,000 fans are there. Wigan do have plans for him which they are keeping close to their best, but they are hopeful of getting some soundbites of the players’ names that they can play over the speakers throughout the years.

Michael Buffer announcing Bevan French’s name when he scores a try, for example.

They are also hopeful they can convince Buffer to sample some of the town’s cultural hotspots: including a legendary Wigan kebab, an idea Radlinski came up with while on a call with PR agencies.

But his legendary catchphrase may well be off-limits. According to those in the know, Buffer charges huge five-figure sums to say the words ‘let’s get ready to rumble’ at any boxing fight.

You can be sure Wigan will try and twist his arm to see if he’ll do it for free.. but don’t hold your breath!

Sky will be filming plenty of footage inside and outside the Las Wigan Chapel – yes, it is called that – to help promote Vegas, and Buffer will be at the heart of it this week. It’s cost a lot of money – seriously, a lot. But it’s perhaps a sign of what the Vegas games can do for rugby league’s profile that Sky are footing the costs, and not the sport themselves.

Buffer said: “I can’t wait to make the journey across the pond to the bright lights of Wigan to help Super League fans have the full Vegas experience. I might not be dressed as the King of Rock and Roll, but I can assure you that alongside Sky Sports, we are going to make this a Valentine’s Day to remember. It really is a match made in Vegas.”